Photos: U.S. women’s soccer defeats Netherlands in shootout

Olympics
The U.S. women’s soccer team’s Olympic quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday was a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final in France, where the Americans clinched their fourth title with a 2-0 victory.
After the United States dominated the opening stages Friday, the Netherlands takes the lead with an 18th-minute strike from Vivianne Miedema — her tournament-best ninth goal.
Samantha Mewis, bottom, gets the Americans’ first goal and celebrates with Tobin Heath. Her 28th-minute header brings the teams level.
Lynn Williams converts three minutes later to put the Americans in front at halftime.
Miedema extends her Olympic record with her 10th goal of the tournament, scoring in the 54th minute to bring the Dutch level at 2.
The Netherlands has some prime opportunities late in regulation but cannot convert. Thirty minutes of extra time can’t settle the match, either.
Team USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a diving stop on Miedema to open the shootout.
Rose Lavelle converts high to the left corner to give the Americans an early edge.
After another Naeher save gives Team USA a 3-2 lead after 3½ rounds of the shootout, Megan Rapinoe fires into the top right corner to send the Americans to a semifinal matchup with Canada.
Credits
Photos by Toni L. Sandys. Photo editing by Thomas Simonetti.