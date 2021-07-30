Olympics

Photos: U.S. women’s soccer defeats Netherlands in shootout

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 30, 2021

Kelley O'Hara, left, and her teammates head to the field before Friday's match. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The U.S. women’s soccer team’s Olympic quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday was a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final in France, where the Americans clinched their fourth title with a 2-0 victory.

Netherlands grabs the lead

After the United States dominated the opening stages Friday, the Netherlands takes the lead with an 18th-minute strike from Vivianne Miedema — her tournament-best ninth goal.

Team USA ties it up

Samantha Mewis, bottom, gets the Americans’ first goal and celebrates with Tobin Heath. Her 28th-minute header brings the teams level.

Team USA takes a 2-1 lead

Lynn Williams converts three minutes later to put the Americans in front at halftime.

Netherlands squares the match

Miedema extends her Olympic record with her 10th goal of the tournament, scoring in the 54th minute to bring the Dutch level at 2.

Extra time

The Netherlands has some prime opportunities late in regulation but cannot convert. Thirty minutes of extra time can’t settle the match, either.

Naeher saves

Team USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a diving stop on Miedema to open the shootout.

Lavelle takes advantage

Rose Lavelle converts high to the left corner to give the Americans an early edge.

Alyssa Naeher converses with Megan Rapinoe before the final kick. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Megan Rapinoe strikes a pose after ending the shootout. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Rapinoe wraps it up

After another Naeher save gives Team USA a 3-2 lead after 3½ rounds of the shootout, Megan Rapinoe fires into the top right corner to send the Americans to a semifinal matchup with Canada.

Credits

Photos by Toni L. Sandys. Photo editing by Thomas Simonetti.