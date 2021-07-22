Tokyo Olympics schedule, day by day
The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin officially July 23 with the Opening Ceremonies and end Aug. 8 with the Closing Ceremonies. Some events, such as the softball and the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments, begin July 21, before the official start of the Games.
The first medals will be handed out July 24, followed by more than two weeks of dizzying action. Swimming and gymnastics likely will take center stage in the opening week. Swimming competition runs from July 24-Aug. 1, and gymnastics is July 25-Aug. 3. Many Olympic tournaments run nearly the duration of the Games, including basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, water polo, soccer and beach volleyball, and don’t award medals until the final days.
Here’s the complete schedule of Olympic events, day by day. There is a 13-hour time difference. Events listed here are those shown on that particular day in Eastern Standard Time.
Schedule
Wednesday, July 21
Softball
Football
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (EDT)
|Jul. 20
Softball, JPN vs. AUS - Softball Opening Round
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 20
Softball, USA vs. ITA - Softball Opening Round
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 21
Softball, CAN vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 21
Football, CHI vs. GBR - Women's Group E
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 21
Football, CHN vs. BRA - Women's Group F
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 21
Football, USA vs. SWE - Women's Group G
|4:30 a.m.
|Jul. 21
Football, CAN vs. JPN - Women's Group E
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 21
Football, NED vs. ZAM - Women's Group F
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 21
Football, AUS vs. NZL - Women's Group G
|7:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 22
Softball
Football
Rowing
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (EDT)
|Jul. 21
Softball, USA vs. CAN - Softball Opening Round
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 21
Softball, JPN vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Softball, AUS vs. ITA - Softball Opening Round
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Football, ESP vs. EGY - Men's Group C
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Football, MEX vs. FRA - Men's Group A
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Football, KOR vs. NZL - Men's Group B
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Football, KSA vs. CIV - Men's Group D
|4:30 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Football, AUS vs. ARG - Men's Group C
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Football, JPN vs. RSA - Men's Group A
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Football, HON vs. ROU - Men's Group B
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Football, BRA vs. GER - Men's Group D
|7:30 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Heat 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Heat 2
|7:40 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Heat 3
|7:50 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Archery
Rowing
Shooting
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (EDT)
|Jul. 22
Archery, Women's Individual Ranking Round
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Heat 4
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Heat 5
|8:10 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Heat 6
|8:20 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Heat 1
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Heat 2
|8:40 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Heat 3
|8:50 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Heat 4
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Heat 5
|9:10 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Heat 6
|9:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Men's Individual Ranking Round
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Double Sculls Heat 1
|9:30 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Double Sculls Heat 2
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Double Sculls Heat 3
|9:50 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Double Sculls Heat 1
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Double Sculls Heat 2
|10:10 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Double Sculls Heat 3
|10:20 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Quad. Sculls Heat 1
|10:30 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Men's Quad. Sculls Heat 2
|10:40 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Quad. Sculls Heat 1
|10:50 p.m.
|Jul. 22
Rowing, Women's Quad. Sculls Heat 2
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Shooting, 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification
|7:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Repechage 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Repechage 2
|7:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Repechage 3
|7:50 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Rowing
Weightlifting
Artistic Gymnastics
Shooting
Cycling Road
Swimming
Handball
Beach Volleyball
Volleyball
Archery
Hockey
Softball
3x3 Basketball
Water Polo
Football
Fencing
Badminton
Table Tennis
Taekwondo
Judo
Boxing
Tennis
Equestrian
Surfing
Skateboarding
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (EDT)
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Repechage 1
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Repechage 2
|8:10 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Repechage 3
|8:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group B
|8:50 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Qualification Subdivision 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Rings
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Vault
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Parallel Bars
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Floor Exercise
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Pommel Horse
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Horizontal Bar
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Horizontal Bar Qualification Sub 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Pommel Horse Qualification Sub 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Shooting, 10m Air Rifle Women's Final
|9:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Cycling Road, Men's Road Race
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group A
|12:50 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Qualification Subdivision 2
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Horizontal Bar
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Floor Exercise
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Pommel Horse
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Vault
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Rings
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Parallel Bars
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Floor Qualification Subdivision 2
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 2
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 2
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Horizontal Bar Qualification Sub 2
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 2
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Men's Final
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats
|6:02 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 2
|6:07 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 3
|6:13 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 4
|6:19 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 100m Butterfly Heats
|6:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 2
|6:28 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Qualification Subdivision 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Parallel Bars
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Rings
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Floor Exercise
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Pommel Horse
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Horizontal Bar
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Vault
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Pommel Horse Qualification Sub 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Floor Qualification Subdivision 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 4
|6:33 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 5
|6:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Freestyle Heats
|6:38 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 2
|6:44 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 3
|6:49 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 4
|6:54 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 5
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats
|7:05 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 2
|7:12 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 3
|7:18 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats
|7:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 2
|7:27 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3
|7:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4
|7:32 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5
|7:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 6
|7:37 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 7
|7:40 a.m.
|Jul. 23
Handball, NOR vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary Round Group A
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Beach Volleyball, CZE vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary - Pool F
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Volleyball, ITA vs. CAN - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Hockey, AUS vs. JPN - Men's Pool A
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
|8:49 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Hockey, NZL vs. IND - Men's Pool A
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Softball, AUS vs. CAN - Softball Opening Round
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Beach Volleyball, BRA vs. ARG - Men's Preliminary - Pool D
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
|9:08 p.m.
|Jul. 23
3x3 Basketball, ROC vs. JPN - Women's Pool Round
|9:15 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
|9:27 p.m.
|Jul. 23
3x3 Basketball, ROU vs. CHN - Women's Pool Round
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
|9:46 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Handball, FRA vs. ARG - Men's Preliminary Round Group A
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Beach Volleyball, BRA vs. ARG - Women's Preliminary - Pool C
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
|10:05 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Volleyball, TUN vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B
|10:05 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
|10:24 p.m.
|Jul. 23
3x3 Basketball, POL vs. LAT - Men's Pool Round
|10:35 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Archery, Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
|10:43 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Hockey, NED vs. BEL - Men's Pool B
|10:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
3x3 Basketball, CHN vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Beach Volleyball, NED vs. CAN - Women's Preliminary - Pool A
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Hockey, ARG vs. ESP - Men's Pool A
|11:15 p.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, ROC vs. CHN - Women's Pool Round
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Water Polo, USA vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary Round - Group B
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Mixed Team Quarterfinal
|1:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Handball, SWE vs. BRN - Men's Preliminary Round Group B
|1:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Volleyball, ARG vs. ROC - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B
|1:20 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, JPN vs. ROU - Women's Pool Round
|1:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Softball, USA vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Mixed Team Quarterfinal
|1:34 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Mixed Team Quarterfinal
|1:53 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, CHN vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, SUI vs. GER - Women's Preliminary - Pool F
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Mixed Team Quarterfinal
|2:12 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, NED vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Water Polo, CAN vs. AUS - Women's Preliminary Round - Group A
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Mixed Team Semifinal
|2:31 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Mixed Team Semifinal
|2:50 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, ROC vs. ESP - Men's Preliminary - Pool A
|3:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Handball, ESP vs. GER - Men's Preliminary Round Group A
|3:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
|3:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Volleyball, VEN vs. JPN - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A
|3:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Football, CAN vs. CHI - Women's Group E
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
|3:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Football, ZAM vs. CHN - Women's Group F
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, SUI vs. GER - Women's Preliminary - Pool A
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Football, AUS vs. SWE - Women's Group G
|4:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, ITA vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round
|4:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, USA vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round
|4:55 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Water Polo, ESP vs. RSA - Women's Preliminary Round - Group A
|5:20 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Hockey, RSA vs. GBR - Men's Pool B
|5:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, LAT vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round
|5:40 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Hockey, CAN vs. GER - Men's Pool B
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, POL vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round
|6:05 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Handball, EGY vs. POR - Men's Preliminary Round Group B
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Football, GBR vs. JPN - Women's Group E
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Volleyball, POL vs. IRI - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A
|6:40 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Water Polo, CHN vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round - Group B
|6:50 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Football, BRA vs. NED - Women's Group F
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Softball, ITA vs. JPN - Softball Opening Round
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, CHN vs. CAN - Women's Preliminary - Pool C
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Football, NZL vs. USA - Women's Group G
|7:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Hockey, NED vs. IND - Women's Pool A
|7:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, USA vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, USA vs. NED - Men's Preliminary - Pool D
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Hockey, IRL vs. RSA - Women's Pool A
|8:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, ITA vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round
|8:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Handball, JPN vs. DEN - Men's Preliminary Round Group B
|8:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Volleyball, USA vs. FRA - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B
|8:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, NED vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round
|9:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, AUS vs. NOR - Men's Preliminary - Pool A
|9:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, JPN vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round
|9:25 a.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 64
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 64
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Preliminary Round
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Preliminary Round
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Preliminary Round
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Preliminary Round
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|8:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp L
|8:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Preliminary Round
|8:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Preliminary Round
|8:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|8:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|8:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|8:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|8:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Qualification Contest
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Round of 16
|9:14 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|9:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|9:25 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|9:25 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|9:25 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|9:25 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Round of 16
|9:28 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Preliminary Round
|9:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Round of 16
|9:42 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|9:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|9:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|9:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|9:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Round of 16
|9:56 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Singles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp G
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:06 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:06 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Round of 16
|10:10 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:13 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:13 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32
|10:15 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:19 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:19 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Round of 16
|10:24 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|10:25 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|10:25 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|10:25 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
|10:25 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:26 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:26 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32
|10:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32
|10:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:32 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:32 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Round of 16
|10:38 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:39 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:39 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16
|10:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32
|10:48 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16
|10:52 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:52 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Round of 16
|10:52 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16
|10:58 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:58 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|11:03 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|11:03 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:05 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|11:05 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Round of 16
|11:06 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:11 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
|11:11 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:18 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:18 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|11:18 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Round of 16
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:24 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:24 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:31 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:31 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Round of 16
|11:34 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|11:36 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Quarterfinal
|11:37 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:37 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Quarterfinal
|11:44 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:44 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Round of 16
|11:48 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Quarterfinal
|11:50 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:50 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|11:51 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Men -60 kg Quarterfinal
|11:57 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:57 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Round of 16
|12:02 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16
|12:03 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|12:06 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|12:06 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Quarterfinal
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Round of 16
|12:16 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Quarterfinal
|12:16 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Quarterfinal
|12:23 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|12:24 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|12:24 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Quarterfinal
|12:29 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Round of 16
|12:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
|12:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
|12:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
|12:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
|12:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|12:39 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Round of 16
|12:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|12:54 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|12:54 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Quarterfinal
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
|1:05 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
|1:05 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
|1:05 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
|1:05 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Prel - R32
|1:12 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Prel - R32
|1:12 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Quarterfinal
|1:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|1:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|1:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|1:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|1:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Quarterfinal
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Quarterfinal
|1:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Quarterfinal
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Quarterfinal
|2:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Quarterfinal
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Quarterfinal
|2:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|2:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|2:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|2:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|2:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 1
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 3
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 4
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 2
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Semifinal
|3:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Semifinal
|3:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Semifinal
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Semifinal
|3:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Repechage contest
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Repechage contest
|4:08 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32
|4:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32
|4:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Semifinal of Table B
|4:17 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Semifinal of Table A
|4:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32
|4:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -60 kg Repechage contest
|4:34 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -60 kg Repechage contest
|4:42 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|4:48 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -60 kg Semifinal of Table B
|4:51 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -60 kg Semifinal of Table A
|4:59 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Semifinal 1
|5:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|5:03 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|5:03 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
|5:08 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
|5:16 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|5:18 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|5:18 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -48 kg Final
|5:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Semifinal 2
|5:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
|5:33 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|5:36 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
|5:42 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -60 kg Final
|5:50 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|5:51 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Semifinal 1
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Repechage
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|6:06 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32
|6:06 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Repechage
|6:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp E
|6:20 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|6:24 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|6:24 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Semifinal 2
|6:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Repechage
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|6:39 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Repechage
|6:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Bronze Mdl Bout
|6:50 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|6:54 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp F
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32
|7:12 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Prel - R32
|7:12 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|7:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|7:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|7:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|7:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Bronze Mdl Bout
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Prel - R32
|7:27 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests
|7:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp K
|7:40 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout
|7:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests
|7:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout
|8:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests
|8:15 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -49kg Gold Medal Contest
|8:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -58kg Gold Medal Contest
|8:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|8:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|8:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 1
|8:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 1
|8:45 a.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|8:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|9:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|9:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Men's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Tennis, Women's Doubles First Round
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|10:15 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|10:15 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|10:15 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|10:15 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|10:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|10:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|10:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|5:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|5:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|5:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|5:40 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|5:40 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|5:40 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|6:20 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|6:20 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|7:40 a.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Double Sculls Repechage 1
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1
|8:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Pair Heat 1
|8:50 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Pair Heat 2
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Pair Heat 3
|9:10 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Pair Heat 1
|9:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Pair Heat 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Pair Heat 3
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 1
|9:50 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 2
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 3
|10:10 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 1
|10:20 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 2
|10:30 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 3
|10:40 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Four Heat 1
|10:50 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Women's Four Heat 2
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Four Heat 1
|11:10 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Rowing, Men's Four Heat 2
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Equestrian, Dressage Grand Prix Team and Ind. Day 1
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Parallel Bars
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Rings
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Floor Exercise
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Pommel Horse
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Horizontal Bar
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Vault
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 23
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Vault
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Horizontal Bar
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Rings
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Parallel Bars
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Floor Exercise
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Pommel Horse
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Floor Exercise
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Pommel Horse
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Parallel Bars
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Horizontal Bar
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Vault
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Rings
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
|7:43 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2
|7:48 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Men's Round 1 - Heat 1
|6:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Men's Round 1 - Heat 2
|6:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Men's Round 1 - Heat 3
|7:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Skateboarding, Men's Street Prelims Heat 1
|7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Shooting
Rowing
Surfing
Skateboarding
Artistic Gymnastics
Swimming
Weightlifting
Sailing
Canoe Slalom
Cycling Road
Handball
Beach Volleyball
Volleyball
Archery
Hockey
Softball
Basketball
Water Polo
3x3 Basketball
Football
Fencing
Taekwondo
Badminton
Judo
Boxing
Table Tennis
Diving
Equestrian
Triathlon
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (EDT)
|Jul. 24
Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Shooting, Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Men's Round 1 - Heat 4
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2
|8:10 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Skateboarding, Men's Street Prelims Heat 2
|8:19 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1
|8:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Men's Round 1 - Heat 5
|8:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Shooting, Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification Subdivision 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Vault
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Balance Beam
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Uneven Bars
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Floor Excercise
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Floor Qualification Sub 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Vault Qualification Sub 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Skateboarding, Men's Street Prelims Heat 3
|9:08 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Women's Round 1 - Heat 1
|9:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Individual Medley Final
|9:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2
|9:46 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 400m Freestyle Final
|9:52 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Skateboarding, Men's Street Prelims Heat 4
|9:58 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Women's Round 1 - Heat 2
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 400m Individual Medley Final
|10:12 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Women's Final
|10:15 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals
|10:33 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2
|10:39 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Women's Round 1 - Heat 3
|10:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Weightlifting, Men's 61kg Group B
|10:50 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Weightlifting, Men's 67kg Group B
|10:50 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Uneven Bars
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Floor Excercise
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Balance Beam
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Vault
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 2
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 2
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Floor Qualification Sub 2
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Vault Qualification Sub 2
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Sailing, RS:X Men Race 01
|11:05 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Sailing, Laser Radial Women Race 01
|11:05 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Surfing, Women's Round 1 - Heat 4
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Skateboarding, Men's Street Final
|11:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Sailing, RS:X Men Race 02
|11:55 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Shooting, 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Women's Round 1 - Heat 5
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Canoe Slalom, Men's Canoe Heats 1st Run
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Cycling Road, Women's Road Race
|12:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, Laser Radial Women Race 02
|12:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Men's Round 2 - Heat 1
|12:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, RS:X Men Race 03
|12:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Canoe Slalom, Women's Kayak Heats 1st Run
|12:50 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Men's Round 2 - Heat 2
|1:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, Laser Men Race 01
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Women's Round 2 - Heat 1
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, RS:X Women Race 01
|2:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Canoe Slalom, Men's Canoe Heats 2nd Run
|2:08 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification Subdivision 3
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Floor Excercise
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Vault
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Uneven Bars
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Floor Qualification Sub 3
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 3
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 3
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Vault Qualification Sub 3
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Shooting, 10m Air Rifle Men's Final
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Women's Round 2 - Heat 2
|2:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, Laser Men Race 02
|2:50 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Weightlifting, Men's 61kg Group A
|2:50 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, RS:X Women Race 02
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Canoe Slalom, Women's Kayak Heats 2nd Run
|2:58 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, RS:X Women Race 03
|3:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Vault
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Uneven Bars
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Floor Excercise
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Balance Beam
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 4
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Floor Qualification Sub 4
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 4
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Vault Qualification Sub 4
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Backstroke Heats
|6:02 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 2
|6:04 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3
|6:07 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 4
|6:09 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 5
|6:12 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 6
|6:14 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 200m Freestyle Heats
|6:17 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 2
|6:21 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3
|6:24 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 4
|6:27 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 5
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Breaststroke Heats
|6:34 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 2
|6:37 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3
|6:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4
|6:43 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5
|6:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 6
|6:48 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Weightlifting, Men's 67kg Group A
|6:50 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Backstroke Heats
|6:51 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 2
|6:54 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3
|6:56 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 4
|6:58 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 5
|7:01 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 6
|7:03 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 400m Freestyle Heats
|7:06 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 2
|7:12 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 3
|7:18 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification Subdivision 5
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Floor Qualification Sub 5
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Vault Qualification Sub 5
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Floor Excercise
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Uneven Bars
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Balance Beam
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Vault
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 5
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 4
|7:24 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Handball, NED vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary Round Group A
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, CHN vs. USA - Women's Preliminary - Pool B
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Volleyball, ITA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Hockey, GBR vs. GER - Women's Pool A
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations
|8:53 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Hockey, ESP vs. AUS - Women's Pool B
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Softball, AUS vs. USA - Softball Opening Round
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Basketball, CZE vs. IRI - Men's Preliminary Round Group A
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, POL vs. JPN - Men's Preliminary - Pool F
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Water Polo, ITA vs. RSA - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, JPN vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round
|9:15 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations
|9:16 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations
|9:39 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Archery, Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations
|9:39 p.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, ROU vs. ITA - Women's Pool Round
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Handball, BRA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round Group B
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, CHI vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary - Pool E
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Volleyball, USA vs. ARG - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B
|10:05 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Water Polo, HUN vs. GRE - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A
|10:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, ROC vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round
|10:35 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Hockey, CHN vs. JPN - Women's Pool B
|10:45 p.m.
|Jul. 24
3x3 Basketball, SRB vs. POL - Men's Pool Round
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Beach Volleyball, AUS vs. CUB - Women's Preliminary - Pool E
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Hockey, NZL vs. ARG - Women's Pool B
|11:15 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Basketball, GER vs. ITA - Men's Preliminary Round Group B
|12:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Archery, Women's Team Quarterfinal
|12:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, MGL vs. ROC - Women's Pool Round
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Water Polo, JPN vs. USA - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Archery, Women's Team Quarterfinal
|1:08 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Handball, MNE vs. ANG - Women's Preliminary Round Group A
|1:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Volleyball, DOM vs. SRB - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A
|1:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, CHN vs. ITA - Women's Pool Round
|1:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Softball, CAN vs. JPN - Softball Opening Round
|1:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Archery, Women's Team Quarterfinal
|1:31 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Archery, Women's Team Quarterfinal
|1:54 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, LAT vs. CHN - Men's Pool Round
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Beach Volleyball, ITA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary - Pool E
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Archery, Women's Team Semifinal
|2:17 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, BEL vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Water Polo, MNE vs. AUS - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Archery, Women's Team Semifinal
|2:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Beach Volleyball, MAR vs. POL - Men's Preliminary - Pool E
|3:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Archery, Women's Team Bronze Medal Match
|3:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Handball, KOR vs. NOR - Women's Preliminary Round Group A
|3:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Volleyball, TUR vs. CHN - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B
|3:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Football, EGY vs. ARG - Men's Group C
|3:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Archery, Women's Team Gold Medal Match
|3:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Football, RSA vs. FRA - Men's Group A
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Football, HON vs. NZL - Men's Group B
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Beach Volleyball, QAT vs. SUI - Men's Preliminary - Pool C
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Basketball, AUS vs. NGR - Men's Preliminary Round Group B
|4:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Football, CIV vs. BRA - Men's Group D
|4:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, ROU vs. USA - Women's Pool Round
|4:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, FRA vs. JPN - Women's Pool Round
|4:55 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Water Polo, SRB vs. ESP - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B
|5:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Hockey, IND vs. AUS - Men's Pool A
|5:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, POL vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round
|5:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Hockey, JPN vs. ARG - Men's Pool A
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, NED vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round
|6:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Handball, SWE vs. ESP - Women's Preliminary Round Group B
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Football, ESP vs. AUS - Men's Group C
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Volleyball, JPN vs. KEN - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A
|6:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Water Polo, KAZ vs. CRO - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B
|6:50 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Football, MEX vs. JPN - Men's Group A
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Football, ROU vs. KOR - Men's Group B
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Softball, ITA vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Beach Volleyball, ITA vs. GER - Men's Preliminary - Pool F
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Football, GER vs. KSA - Men's Group D
|7:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Hockey, ESP vs. NZL - Men's Pool A
|7:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Basketball, USA vs. FRA - Men's Preliminary Round Group A
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, CHN vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Beach Volleyball, NED vs. ESP - Women's Preliminary - Pool B
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Hockey, NED vs. RSA - Men's Pool B
|8:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, USA vs. ROC - Women's Pool Round
|8:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Handball, HUN vs. FRA - Women's Preliminary Round Group B
|8:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Volleyball, KOR vs. BRA - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A
|8:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, NED vs. CHN - Men's Pool Round
|9:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Beach Volleyball, USA vs. ITA - Men's Preliminary - Pool C
|9:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
3x3 Basketball, LAT vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round
|9:25 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 64
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 64
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 64
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 64
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 64
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 64
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|8:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|8:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|8:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|8:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Qualification Contest
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp M
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Qualification Contest
|9:14 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|9:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|9:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|9:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|9:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Round of 16
|9:28 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp I
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp J
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Round of 16
|9:42 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|9:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|9:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|9:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|9:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Round of 16
|9:56 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:07 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:07 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Round of 16
|10:10 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:14 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:14 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|10:15 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|10:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp E
|10:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:21 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:21 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Round of 16
|10:24 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|10:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|10:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|10:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
|10:25 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:28 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:28 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|10:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:35 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:35 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Round of 16
|10:38 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:42 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:42 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|10:48 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:49 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:49 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Round of 16
|10:52 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:56 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|10:56 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp F
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|11:03 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|11:03 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|11:03 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Prel - R32
|11:03 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Round of 16
|11:06 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|11:10 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
|11:10 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:17 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|11:17 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|11:18 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|11:18 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Round of 16
|11:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:24 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
|11:24 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:31 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:31 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Round of 16
|11:34 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|11:36 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:38 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:38 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp H
|11:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp G
|11:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|11:45 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Round of 16
|11:48 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|11:51 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:52 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:52 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:59 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
|11:59 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Round of 16
|12:02 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16
|12:06 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
|12:06 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|12:06 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
|12:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Quarterfinal
|12:13 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
|12:13 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Round of 16
|12:16 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Quarterfinal
|12:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16
|12:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp J
|12:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|12:24 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Quarterfinal
|12:27 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Quarterfinal
|12:27 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Round of 16
|12:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Quarterfinal
|12:34 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Quarterfinal
|12:34 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
|12:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
|12:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
|12:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
|12:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|12:39 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Quarterfinal
|12:41 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Round of 16
|12:44 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Quarterfinal
|12:48 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|12:54 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|12:54 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Round of 16
|12:58 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp N
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp I
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
|1:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
|1:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
|1:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
|1:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|1:12 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Quarterfinal
|1:12 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Quarterfinal
|1:26 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|1:27 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|1:27 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Quarterfinal
|1:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|1:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|1:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|1:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|1:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Quarterfinal
|1:54 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Quarterfinal
|2:08 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Quarterfinal
|2:22 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 1
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 3
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 4
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 2
|2:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Women's Singles Round 2
|2:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Quarterfinal
|2:36 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Quarterfinal
|2:50 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Semifinal
|3:04 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 2
|3:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 2
|3:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 2
|3:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 2
|3:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Semifinal
|3:18 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Semifinal
|3:32 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Semifinal
|3:46 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Repechage contest
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 2
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 2
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 2
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Men's Singles Round 2
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Repechage contest
|4:08 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|4:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table B
|4:17 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table A
|4:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|4:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Repechage contest
|4:34 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Repechage contest
|4:42 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|4:48 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|4:48 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table B
|4:51 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table A
|4:59 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Semifinal 1
|5:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|5:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp H
|5:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|5:03 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32
|5:03 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
|5:08 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
|5:16 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|5:18 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Women -52 kg Final
|5:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Semifinal 2
|5:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
|5:33 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|5:36 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp M
|5:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
|5:42 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Judo, Men -66 kg Final
|5:50 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|5:51 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|5:51 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Semifinal 1
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Repechage
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|6:06 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Repechage
|6:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp N
|6:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|6:24 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Semifinal 2
|6:25 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Repechage
|6:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|6:39 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Repechage
|6:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Bronze Mdl Bout
|6:50 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|6:54 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32
|6:54 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp K
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp L
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|7:12 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|7:12 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|7:27 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests
|7:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Boxing, Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32
|7:42 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout
|7:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests
|7:45 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Fencing, Men's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout
|8:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests
|8:15 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest
|8:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Taekwondo, Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest
|8:45 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Men's Pair Repechage 1
|8:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Women's Pair Repechage 1
|8:50 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2
|9:10 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, LWT Women's Double Sculls Repechage 1
|9:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, LWT Women's Double Sculls Repechage 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Men's Quad. Sculls Repechage 1
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Women's Quad. Sculls Repechage 1
|9:50 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Men's Eight Heat 1
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Men's Eight Heat 2
|10:10 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Women's Eight Heat 1
|10:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Rowing, Women's Eight Heat 2
|10:30 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Diving, Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Equestrian, Dressage Grand Prix Team and Ind. Day 2
|4:00 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Uneven Bars
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Floor Excercise
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Balance Beam
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Vault
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Swimming, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
|10:45 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification Subdivision 2
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Floor Excercise
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Vault
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Uneven Bars
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2
|10:55 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Vault
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Uneven Bars
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Floor Excercise
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Balance Beam
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3
|2:10 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Qualification Subdivision 4
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Uneven Bars
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Balance Beam
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Vault
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4
|4:05 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Vault
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Balance Beam
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Uneven Bars
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Floor Excercise
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5
|7:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats
|7:30 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2
|7:35 a.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|9:40 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
|10:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|10:20 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D
|11:00 p.m.
|Jul. 24
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|11:40 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|12:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|12:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|5:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|5:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C
|5:40 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A
|6:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|6:20 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Badminton, Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Semifinal
|7:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Semifinal
|8:00 a.m.
|Jul. 25
Triathlon, Men's Individual
|5:30 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Skateboarding, Women's Street Prelims Heat 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Women's Round 3 - Heat 1
|6:00 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Women's Round 3 - Heat 2
|6:36 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Women's Round 3 - Heat 3
|7:12 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Surfing, Women's Round 3 - Heat 4
|7:48 p.m.
Monday, July 26
Shooting
Rowing
Skateboarding
Swimming
Sailing
Weightlifting
Canoe Slalom
Cycling Mountain Bike
Artistic Gymnastics
Fencing
Surfing
Taekwondo
Table Tennis
Judo
Boxing
Rugby Sevens
Handball
Beach Volleyball
Volleyball
Archery
Hockey
Softball
Basketball
3x3 Basketball
Water Polo
Diving
Triathlon
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (EDT)
|Jul. 25
Shooting, Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 1
|8:00 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 2
|8:10 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Skateboarding, Women's Street Prelims Heat 2
|8:19 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 3
|8:20 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Rowing, Women's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 1
|8:40 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 2
|8:50 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Shooting, Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 3
|9:00 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Skateboarding, Women's Street Prelims Heat 3
|9:08 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Rowing, Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 4
|9:10 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Butterfly Final
|9:30 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals
|9:37 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinal 2
|9:43 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals
|9:50 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2
|9:56 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Skateboarding, Women's Street Prelims Heat 4
|9:58 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Breaststroke Final
|10:12 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 400m Freestyle Final
|10:20 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals
|10:31 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2
|10:37 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals
|10:53 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Swimming, Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2
|10:59 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, RS:X Women Race 04
|11:05 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, Laser Men Race 03
|11:05 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Skateboarding, Women's Street Final
|11:25 p.m.
|Jul. 25
Sailing, RS:X Women Race 05
|11:55 p.m.
|Jul. 26
Sailing, Laser Men Race 04
|12:20 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Sailing, RS:X Women Race 06
|12:45 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Weightlifting, Women's 55kg Group B
|12:50 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Canoe Slalom, Men's Canoe Semi-final
|1:00 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Sailing, Laser Radial Women Race 03
|1:35 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Shooting, Skeet Women's Final
|1:50 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Cycling Mountain Bike, Men's Cross-country
|2:00 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Sailing, RS:X Men Race 04
|2:05 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Canoe Slalom, Men's Canoe Final
|2:45 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Shooting, Skeet Men's Final
|2:50 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Sailing, Laser Radial Women Race 04
|2:50 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Sailing, RS:X Men Race 05
|2:55 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Sailing, RS:X Men Race 06
|3:45 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Floor Exercise Final
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Pommel Horse Final
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Rings Final
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Vault Final
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Parallel Bars Final
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Horizontal Bar Final
|6:00 a.m.
|Jul. 26
Artistic Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Final - Parallel Bars<