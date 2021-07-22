Tokyo Olympics schedule, day by day

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin officially July 23 with the Opening Ceremonies and end Aug. 8 with the Closing Ceremonies. Some events, such as the softball and the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments, begin July 21, before the official start of the Games.

The first medals will be handed out July 24, followed by more than two weeks of dizzying action. Swimming and gymnastics likely will take center stage in the opening week. Swimming competition runs from July 24-Aug. 1, and gymnastics is July 25-Aug. 3. Many Olympic tournaments run nearly the duration of the Games, including basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, water polo, soccer and beach volleyball, and don’t award medals until the final days.

Here’s the complete schedule of Olympic events, day by day. There is a 13-hour time difference. Events listed here are those shown on that particular day in Eastern Standard Time.

Schedule

ChevronDown ChevronRight Wednesday, July 21 Softball Upcoming events with start date and start time Date Event Event Start Time (EDT) Jul. 20 Softball , JPN vs. AUS - Softball Opening Round Softball JPN vs. AUS - Softball Opening Round 8:00 p.m. Jul. 20 Softball , USA vs. ITA - Softball Opening Round Softball USA vs. ITA - Softball Opening Round 11:00 p.m. Jul. 21 Softball , CAN vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round Softball CAN vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round 2:00 a.m. Jul. 21 Football , CHI vs. GBR - Women's Group E Football CHI vs. GBR - Women's Group E 3:30 a.m. Jul. 21 Football , CHN vs. BRA - Women's Group F Football CHN vs. BRA - Women's Group F 4:00 a.m. Jul. 21 Football , USA vs. SWE - Women's Group G Football USA vs. SWE - Women's Group G 4:30 a.m. Jul. 21 Football , CAN vs. JPN - Women's Group E Football CAN vs. JPN - Women's Group E 6:30 a.m. Jul. 21 Football , NED vs. ZAM - Women's Group F Football NED vs. ZAM - Women's Group F 7:00 a.m. Jul. 21 Football , AUS vs. NZL - Women's Group G Football AUS vs. NZL - Women's Group G 7:30 a.m.

ChevronDown ChevronRight Thursday, July 22 Softball Rowing Upcoming events with start date and start time Date Event Event Start Time (EDT) Jul. 21 Softball , USA vs. CAN - Softball Opening Round Softball USA vs. CAN - Softball Opening Round 8:00 p.m. Jul. 21 Softball , JPN vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round Softball JPN vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round 11:00 p.m. Jul. 22 Softball , AUS vs. ITA - Softball Opening Round Softball AUS vs. ITA - Softball Opening Round 2:00 a.m. Jul. 22 Football , ESP vs. EGY - Men's Group C Football ESP vs. EGY - Men's Group C 3:30 a.m. Jul. 22 Football , MEX vs. FRA - Men's Group A Football MEX vs. FRA - Men's Group A 4:00 a.m. Jul. 22 Football , KOR vs. NZL - Men's Group B Football KOR vs. NZL - Men's Group B 4:00 a.m. Jul. 22 Football , KSA vs. CIV - Men's Group D Football KSA vs. CIV - Men's Group D 4:30 a.m. Jul. 22 Football , AUS vs. ARG - Men's Group C Football AUS vs. ARG - Men's Group C 6:30 a.m. Jul. 22 Football , JPN vs. RSA - Men's Group A Football JPN vs. RSA - Men's Group A 7:00 a.m. Jul. 22 Football , HON vs. ROU - Men's Group B Football HON vs. ROU - Men's Group B 7:00 a.m. Jul. 22 Football , BRA vs. GER - Men's Group D Football BRA vs. GER - Men's Group D 7:30 a.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Heat 1 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Heat 1 7:30 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Heat 2 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Heat 2 7:40 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Heat 3 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Heat 3 7:50 p.m.

ChevronDown ChevronRight Friday, July 23 Archery Rowing Shooting Upcoming events with start date and start time Date Event Event Start Time (EDT) Jul. 22 Archery , Women's Individual Ranking Round Archery Women's Individual Ranking Round 8:00 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Heat 4 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Heat 4 8:00 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Heat 5 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Heat 5 8:10 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Heat 6 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Heat 6 8:20 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Heat 1 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Heat 1 8:30 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Heat 2 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Heat 2 8:40 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Heat 3 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Heat 3 8:50 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Heat 4 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Heat 4 9:00 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Heat 5 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Heat 5 9:10 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Heat 6 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Heat 6 9:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Men's Individual Ranking Round Archery Men's Individual Ranking Round 12:00 a.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Double Sculls Heat 1 Rowing Men's Double Sculls Heat 1 9:30 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 Rowing Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 9:40 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Double Sculls Heat 3 Rowing Men's Double Sculls Heat 3 9:50 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Double Sculls Heat 1 Rowing Women's Double Sculls Heat 1 10:00 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Double Sculls Heat 2 Rowing Women's Double Sculls Heat 2 10:10 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Double Sculls Heat 3 Rowing Women's Double Sculls Heat 3 10:20 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Quad. Sculls Heat 1 Rowing Men's Quad. Sculls Heat 1 10:30 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Men's Quad. Sculls Heat 2 Rowing Men's Quad. Sculls Heat 2 10:40 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Quad. Sculls Heat 1 Rowing Women's Quad. Sculls Heat 1 10:50 p.m. Jul. 22 Rowing , Women's Quad. Sculls Heat 2 Rowing Women's Quad. Sculls Heat 2 11:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Shooting , 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification 7:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Repechage 1 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Repechage 1 7:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Repechage 2 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Repechage 2 7:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Repechage 3 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Repechage 3 7:50 p.m.

ChevronDown ChevronRight Saturday, July 24 Rowing Weightlifting Artistic Gymnastics Shooting Cycling Road Swimming Handball Beach Volleyball Volleyball Archery Hockey Softball 3x3 Basketball Water Polo Fencing Badminton Table Tennis Taekwondo Judo Boxing Tennis Equestrian Surfing Skateboarding Upcoming events with start date and start time Date Event Event Start Time (EDT) Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Repechage 1 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Repechage 1 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Repechage 2 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Repechage 2 8:10 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Repechage 3 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Repechage 3 8:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Weightlifting , Women's 49kg Group B Weightlifting Women's 49kg Group B 8:50 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Qualification Subdivision 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification Subdivision 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Rings Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Rings 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Vault 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Parallel Bars Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Parallel Bars 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Floor Exercise Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Floor Exercise 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Pommel Horse Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Pommel Horse 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Horizontal Bar Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Horizontal Bar 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Horizontal Bar Qualification Sub 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Horizontal Bar Qualification Sub 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Pommel Horse Qualification Sub 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Pommel Horse Qualification Sub 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Shooting , 10m Air Rifle Women's Final Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women's Final 9:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Cycling Road , Men's Road Race Cycling Road Men's Road Race 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Shooting , 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification 12:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Weightlifting , Women's 49kg Group A Weightlifting Women's 49kg Group A 12:50 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Qualification Subdivision 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification Subdivision 2 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Horizontal Bar Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Horizontal Bar 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Floor Exercise Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Floor Exercise 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Pommel Horse Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Pommel Horse 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Vault 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Rings Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Rings 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Parallel Bars Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Parallel Bars 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Floor Qualification Subdivision 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Qualification Subdivision 2 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 2 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 2 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Horizontal Bar Qualification Sub 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Horizontal Bar Qualification Sub 2 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 2 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Shooting , 10m Air Pistol Men's Final Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men's Final 2:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats Swimming Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats 6:02 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 2 Swimming Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 2 6:07 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 3 Swimming Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 3 6:13 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 4 Swimming Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 4 6:19 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 100m Butterfly Heats Swimming Women's 100m Butterfly Heats 6:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 2 Swimming Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 2 6:28 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Qualification Subdivision 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification Subdivision 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Parallel Bars Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Parallel Bars 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Rings Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Rings 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Floor Exercise Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Floor Exercise 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Pommel Horse Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Pommel Horse 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Horizontal Bar Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Horizontal Bar 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Vault 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Pommel Horse Qualification Sub 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Pommel Horse Qualification Sub 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Parallel Bar Qualification Sub 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Floor Qualification Subdivision 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Qualification Subdivision 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Rings Qualification Subdivision 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Vault Qualification Subdivision 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 3 Swimming Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 4 Swimming Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 4 6:33 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 5 Swimming Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 5 6:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Freestyle Heats Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle Heats 6:38 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 2 Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 2 6:44 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 3 Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 3 6:49 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 4 Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 4 6:54 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 5 Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 5 7:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats Swimming Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats 7:05 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 2 Swimming Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 2 7:12 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 3 Swimming Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 3 7:18 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats 7:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 2 Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 2 7:27 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3 Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3 7:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4 Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4 7:32 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5 Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5 7:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 6 Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 6 7:37 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 7 Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 7 7:40 a.m. Jul. 23 Handball , NOR vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary Round Group A Handball NOR vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary Round Group A 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Beach Volleyball , CZE vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary - Pool F Beach Volleyball CZE vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary - Pool F 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Volleyball , ITA vs. CAN - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A Volleyball ITA vs. CAN - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 8:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Hockey , AUS vs. JPN - Men's Pool A Hockey AUS vs. JPN - Men's Pool A 8:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 8:49 p.m. Jul. 23 Hockey , NZL vs. IND - Men's Pool A Hockey NZL vs. IND - Men's Pool A 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Softball , AUS vs. CAN - Softball Opening Round Softball AUS vs. CAN - Softball Opening Round 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Beach Volleyball , BRA vs. ARG - Men's Preliminary - Pool D Beach Volleyball BRA vs. ARG - Men's Preliminary - Pool D 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 9:08 p.m. Jul. 23 3x3 Basketball , ROC vs. JPN - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball ROC vs. JPN - Women's Pool Round 9:15 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 9:27 p.m. Jul. 23 3x3 Basketball , ROU vs. CHN - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball ROU vs. CHN - Women's Pool Round 9:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 9:46 p.m. Jul. 23 Handball , FRA vs. ARG - Men's Preliminary Round Group A Handball FRA vs. ARG - Men's Preliminary Round Group A 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Beach Volleyball , BRA vs. ARG - Women's Preliminary - Pool C Beach Volleyball BRA vs. ARG - Women's Preliminary - Pool C 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 10:05 p.m. Jul. 23 Volleyball , TUN vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B Volleyball TUN vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B 10:05 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 10:24 p.m. Jul. 23 3x3 Basketball , POL vs. LAT - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball POL vs. LAT - Men's Pool Round 10:35 p.m. Jul. 23 Archery , Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 10:43 p.m. Jul. 23 Hockey , NED vs. BEL - Men's Pool B Hockey NED vs. BEL - Men's Pool B 10:45 p.m. Jul. 23 3x3 Basketball , CHN vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball CHN vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round 11:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Beach Volleyball , NED vs. CAN - Women's Preliminary - Pool A Beach Volleyball NED vs. CAN - Women's Preliminary - Pool A 11:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Hockey , ARG vs. ESP - Men's Pool A Hockey ARG vs. ESP - Men's Pool A 11:15 p.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , ROC vs. CHN - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball ROC vs. CHN - Women's Pool Round 1:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Water Polo , USA vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary Round - Group B Water Polo USA vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary Round - Group B 1:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Mixed Team Quarterfinal Archery Mixed Team Quarterfinal 1:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Handball , SWE vs. BRN - Men's Preliminary Round Group B Handball SWE vs. BRN - Men's Preliminary Round Group B 1:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Volleyball , ARG vs. ROC - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B Volleyball ARG vs. ROC - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B 1:20 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , JPN vs. ROU - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball JPN vs. ROU - Women's Pool Round 1:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Softball , USA vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round Softball USA vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Mixed Team Quarterfinal Archery Mixed Team Quarterfinal 1:34 a.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Mixed Team Quarterfinal Archery Mixed Team Quarterfinal 1:53 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , CHN vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball CHN vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , SUI vs. GER - Women's Preliminary - Pool F Beach Volleyball SUI vs. GER - Women's Preliminary - Pool F 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Mixed Team Quarterfinal Archery Mixed Team Quarterfinal 2:12 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , NED vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball NED vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round 2:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Water Polo , CAN vs. AUS - Women's Preliminary Round - Group A Water Polo CAN vs. AUS - Women's Preliminary Round - Group A 2:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Mixed Team Semifinal Archery Mixed Team Semifinal 2:31 a.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Mixed Team Semifinal Archery Mixed Team Semifinal 2:50 a.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , ROC vs. ESP - Men's Preliminary - Pool A Beach Volleyball ROC vs. ESP - Men's Preliminary - Pool A 3:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Handball , ESP vs. GER - Men's Preliminary Round Group A Handball ESP vs. GER - Men's Preliminary Round Group A 3:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match Archery Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match 3:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Volleyball , VEN vs. JPN - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A Volleyball VEN vs. JPN - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A 3:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Football , CAN vs. CHI - Women's Group E Football CAN vs. CHI - Women's Group E 3:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Mixed Team Gold Medal Match Archery Mixed Team Gold Medal Match 3:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Football , ZAM vs. CHN - Women's Group F Football ZAM vs. CHN - Women's Group F 4:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , SUI vs. GER - Women's Preliminary - Pool A Beach Volleyball SUI vs. GER - Women's Preliminary - Pool A 4:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Football , AUS vs. SWE - Women's Group G Football AUS vs. SWE - Women's Group G 4:30 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , ITA vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball ITA vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round 4:30 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , USA vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball USA vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round 4:55 a.m. Jul. 24 Water Polo , ESP vs. RSA - Women's Preliminary Round - Group A Water Polo ESP vs. RSA - Women's Preliminary Round - Group A 5:20 a.m. Jul. 24 Hockey , RSA vs. GBR - Men's Pool B Hockey RSA vs. GBR - Men's Pool B 5:30 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , LAT vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball LAT vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round 5:40 a.m. Jul. 24 Hockey , CAN vs. GER - Men's Pool B Hockey CAN vs. GER - Men's Pool B 6:00 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , POL vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball POL vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round 6:05 a.m. Jul. 24 Handball , EGY vs. POR - Men's Preliminary Round Group B Handball EGY vs. POR - Men's Preliminary Round Group B 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Football , GBR vs. JPN - Women's Group E Football GBR vs. JPN - Women's Group E 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Volleyball , POL vs. IRI - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A Volleyball POL vs. IRI - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A 6:40 a.m. Jul. 24 Water Polo , CHN vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round - Group B Water Polo CHN vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round - Group B 6:50 a.m. Jul. 24 Football , BRA vs. NED - Women's Group F Football BRA vs. NED - Women's Group F 7:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Softball , ITA vs. JPN - Softball Opening Round Softball ITA vs. JPN - Softball Opening Round 7:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , CHN vs. CAN - Women's Preliminary - Pool C Beach Volleyball CHN vs. CAN - Women's Preliminary - Pool C 7:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Football , NZL vs. USA - Women's Group G Football NZL vs. USA - Women's Group G 7:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Hockey , NED vs. IND - Women's Pool A Hockey NED vs. IND - Women's Pool A 7:45 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , USA vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball USA vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round 8:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , USA vs. NED - Men's Preliminary - Pool D Beach Volleyball USA vs. NED - Men's Preliminary - Pool D 8:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Hockey , IRL vs. RSA - Women's Pool A Hockey IRL vs. RSA - Women's Pool A 8:15 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , ITA vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball ITA vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round 8:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Handball , JPN vs. DEN - Men's Preliminary Round Group B Handball JPN vs. DEN - Men's Preliminary Round Group B 8:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Volleyball , USA vs. FRA - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B Volleyball USA vs. FRA - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B 8:45 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , NED vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball NED vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round 9:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , AUS vs. NOR - Men's Preliminary - Pool A Beach Volleyball AUS vs. NOR - Men's Preliminary - Pool A 9:00 a.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , JPN vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball JPN vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round 9:25 a.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 64 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 64 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 64 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 64 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Preliminary Round Table Tennis Women's Singles Preliminary Round 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Preliminary Round Table Tennis Women's Singles Preliminary Round 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Preliminary Round Table Tennis Women's Singles Preliminary Round 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Preliminary Round Table Tennis Women's Singles Preliminary Round 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64 8:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64 8:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64 8:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64 8:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp D 8:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp L Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp L 8:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Preliminary Round Table Tennis Women's Singles Preliminary Round 8:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Preliminary Round Table Tennis Women's Singles Preliminary Round 8:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 8:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 8:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 8:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 8:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Qualification Contest Taekwondo Women -49kg Qualification Contest 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -49kg Round of 16 9:14 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp C 9:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 9:25 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 9:25 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 9:25 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 9:25 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -58kg Round of 16 9:28 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Preliminary Round Table Tennis Men's Singles Preliminary Round 9:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -49kg Round of 16 9:42 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 9:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 9:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 9:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 9:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -58kg Round of 16 9:56 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Singles First Round Tennis Men's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Singles First Round Tennis Women's Singles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp G Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp G 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:06 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:06 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -49kg Round of 16 10:10 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:13 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:13 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 10:15 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:19 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:19 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -58kg Round of 16 10:24 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 10:25 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 10:25 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 10:25 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 32 10:25 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:26 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:26 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32 10:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32 10:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:32 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:32 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -49kg Round of 16 10:38 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:39 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:39 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 10:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Prel - R32 10:48 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 10:52 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:52 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -58kg Round of 16 10:52 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 10:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 10:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 10:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 10:55 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 10:58 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:58 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 11:03 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 11:03 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:05 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 11:05 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -49kg Round of 16 11:06 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:11 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 11:11 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:18 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:18 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 11:18 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 11:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 11:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 11:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 11:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -58kg Round of 16 11:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:24 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:24 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:31 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:31 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -49kg Round of 16 11:34 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 11:36 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Quarterfinal Judo Men -60 kg Quarterfinal 11:37 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:37 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Quarterfinal Judo Men -60 kg Quarterfinal 11:44 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:44 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 11:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 11:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 11:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 11:45 p.m. Jul. 23 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -58kg Round of 16 11:48 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Quarterfinal Judo Men -60 kg Quarterfinal 11:50 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:50 p.m. Jul. 23 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 11:51 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Men -60 kg Quarterfinal Judo Men -60 kg Quarterfinal 11:57 p.m. Jul. 23 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:57 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp D 12:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P 12:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -49kg Round of 16 12:02 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16 12:03 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 12:06 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 12:06 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Quarterfinal Judo Women -48 kg Quarterfinal 12:10 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 12:10 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 12:10 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 12:10 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32 12:10 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -58kg Round of 16 12:16 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Quarterfinal Judo Women -48 kg Quarterfinal 12:16 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Quarterfinal Judo Women -48 kg Quarterfinal 12:23 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 12:24 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 12:24 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Quarterfinal Judo Women -48 kg Quarterfinal 12:29 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -49kg Round of 16 12:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 12:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 12:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 12:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 12:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 12:39 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -58kg Round of 16 12:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 12:54 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 12:54 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Women -49kg Quarterfinal 1:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 1:05 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 1:05 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 1:05 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Table of 16 1:05 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Prel - R32 1:12 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Prel - R32 1:12 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Men -58kg Quarterfinal 1:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 1:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 1:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 1:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 1:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Women -49kg Quarterfinal 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 1:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 1:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 1:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 1:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Men -58kg Quarterfinal 1:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Women -49kg Quarterfinal 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 2:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Men -58kg Quarterfinal 2:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1 2:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3 2:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4 2:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2 2:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Women -49kg Quarterfinal 2:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Men -58kg Quarterfinal 2:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 2:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 2:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 2:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 2:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 1 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 1 2:55 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 3 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 3 2:55 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 4 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 4 2:55 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 2 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 2 2:55 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Semifinal Taekwondo Women -49kg Semifinal 3:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Semifinal Taekwondo Men -58kg Semifinal 3:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Semifinal Taekwondo Women -49kg Semifinal 3:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 3:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 3:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 3:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 3:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Semifinal Taekwondo Men -58kg Semifinal 3:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Repechage contest Judo Women -48 kg Repechage contest 4:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 4:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 4:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Repechage contest Judo Women -48 kg Repechage contest 4:08 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 4:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 4:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Semifinal of Table B Judo Women -48 kg Semifinal of Table B 4:17 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Semifinal of Table A Judo Women -48 kg Semifinal of Table A 4:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Prel - R32 4:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -60 kg Repechage contest Judo Men -60 kg Repechage contest 4:34 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -60 kg Repechage contest Judo Men -60 kg Repechage contest 4:42 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 4:48 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -60 kg Semifinal of Table B Judo Men -60 kg Semifinal of Table B 4:51 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -60 kg Semifinal of Table A Judo Men -60 kg Semifinal of Table A 4:59 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Semifinal 1 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Semifinal 1 5:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 5:03 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 5:03 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A Judo Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A 5:08 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B Judo Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B 5:16 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 5:18 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 5:18 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -48 kg Final Judo Women -48 kg Final 5:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Semifinal 2 Fencing Women's Epee Individual Semifinal 2 5:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A Judo Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A 5:33 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 5:36 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B Judo Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B 5:42 a.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -60 kg Final Judo Men -60 kg Final 5:50 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 5:51 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Semifinal 1 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Semifinal 1 6:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Repechage Taekwondo Women -49kg Repechage 6:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 6:06 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Prel - R32 6:06 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Repechage Taekwondo Men -58kg Repechage 6:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp E Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp E 6:20 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 6:24 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 6:24 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Semifinal 2 Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Semifinal 2 6:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Repechage Taekwondo Women -49kg Repechage 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 6:39 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Repechage Taekwondo Men -58kg Repechage 6:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Bronze Mdl Bout Fencing Women's Epee Individual Bronze Mdl Bout 6:50 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 6:54 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp F Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp F 7:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp C 7:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Prel - R32 7:12 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Prel - R32 7:12 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 7:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 7:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 7:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 7:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Bronze Mdl Bout Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Bronze Mdl Bout 7:20 a.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Prel - R32 7:27 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests Taekwondo Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests 7:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp K Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp K 7:40 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout Fencing Women's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout 7:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests Taekwondo Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests 7:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests Taekwondo Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests 8:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 8:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 8:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 8:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 8:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout Fencing Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout 8:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests Taekwondo Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests 8:15 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -49kg Gold Medal Contest Taekwondo Women -49kg Gold Medal Contest 8:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -58kg Gold Medal Contest Taekwondo Men -58kg Gold Medal Contest 8:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 8:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 8:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 1 8:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 1 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 1 8:45 a.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 8:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 8:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 9:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 9:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Men's Doubles First Round Tennis Men's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Doubles First Round Tennis Women's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Doubles First Round Tennis Women's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Doubles First Round Tennis Women's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Doubles First Round Tennis Women's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Doubles First Round Tennis Women's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Doubles First Round Tennis Women's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Tennis , Women's Doubles First Round Tennis Women's Doubles First Round 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 10:15 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 10:15 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 10:15 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 10:15 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 10:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 10:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 10:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 11:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 11:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 11:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 11:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 11:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 11:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 11:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 12:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 5:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 5:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 5:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 5:40 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 5:40 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 5:40 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 6:20 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 6:20 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 7:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 7:40 a.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Double Sculls Repechage 1 Rowing Women's Double Sculls Repechage 1 8:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1 Rowing Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1 8:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Pair Heat 1 Rowing Women's Pair Heat 1 8:50 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Pair Heat 2 Rowing Women's Pair Heat 2 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Pair Heat 3 Rowing Women's Pair Heat 3 9:10 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Pair Heat 1 Rowing Men's Pair Heat 1 9:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Pair Heat 2 Rowing Men's Pair Heat 2 9:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Pair Heat 3 Rowing Men's Pair Heat 3 9:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 1 Rowing LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 1 9:50 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 2 Rowing LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 2 10:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 3 Rowing LWT Women's Double Sculls Heat 3 10:10 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 1 Rowing LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 1 10:20 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 Rowing LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 10:30 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 3 Rowing LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 3 10:40 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Four Heat 1 Rowing Women's Four Heat 1 10:50 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Women's Four Heat 2 Rowing Women's Four Heat 2 11:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Four Heat 1 Rowing Men's Four Heat 1 11:10 p.m. Jul. 23 Rowing , Men's Four Heat 2 Rowing Men's Four Heat 2 11:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Equestrian , Dressage Grand Prix Team and Ind. Day 1 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix Team and Ind. Day 1 4:00 a.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Parallel Bars Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Parallel Bars 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Rings Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Rings 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Floor Exercise Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Floor Exercise 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Pommel Horse Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Pommel Horse 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Horizontal Bar Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Horizontal Bar 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Vault 9:00 p.m. Jul. 23 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Vault 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Horizontal Bar Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Horizontal Bar 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Rings Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Rings 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Parallel Bars Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Parallel Bars 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Floor Exercise Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Floor Exercise 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Pommel Horse Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Pommel Horse 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 1:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Floor Exercise Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Floor Exercise 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Pommel Horse Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Pommel Horse 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Parallel Bars Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Parallel Bars 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Horizontal Bar Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Horizontal Bar 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Vault 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Rings Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Rings 6:30 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats Swimming Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats 7:43 a.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2 Swimming Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2 7:48 a.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Men's Round 1 - Heat 1 Surfing Men's Round 1 - Heat 1 6:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Men's Round 1 - Heat 2 Surfing Men's Round 1 - Heat 2 6:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Men's Round 1 - Heat 3 Surfing Men's Round 1 - Heat 3 7:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Skateboarding , Men's Street Prelims Heat 1 Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims Heat 1 7:30 p.m.

ChevronDown ChevronRight Sunday, July 25 Shooting Rowing Surfing Skateboarding Artistic Gymnastics Swimming Weightlifting Sailing Canoe Slalom Cycling Road Handball Beach Volleyball Volleyball Archery Hockey Softball Basketball Water Polo 3x3 Basketball Fencing Taekwondo Badminton Judo Boxing Table Tennis Diving Equestrian Triathlon Upcoming events with start date and start time Date Event Event Start Time (EDT) Jul. 24 Shooting , 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Shooting , Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1 Shooting Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Men's Round 1 - Heat 4 Surfing Men's Round 1 - Heat 4 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Men's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2 Rowing Men's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2 8:10 p.m. Jul. 24 Skateboarding , Men's Street Prelims Heat 2 Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims Heat 2 8:19 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1 8:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Women's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2 Rowing Women's Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2 8:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Men's Round 1 - Heat 5 Surfing Men's Round 1 - Heat 5 8:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Shooting , Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1 Shooting Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Qualification Subdivision 1 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Subdivision 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Vault 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Balance Beam Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Balance Beam 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Uneven Bars 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 1 - Floor Excercise 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Floor Qualification Sub 1 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Qualification Sub 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 1 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 1 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Vault Qualification Sub 1 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Qualification Sub 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Skateboarding , Men's Street Prelims Heat 3 Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims Heat 3 9:08 p.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Women's Round 1 - Heat 1 Surfing Women's Round 1 - Heat 1 9:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Individual Medley Final Swimming Men's 400m Individual Medley Final 9:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals Swimming Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals 9:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2 Swimming Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2 9:46 p.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 400m Freestyle Final Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle Final 9:52 p.m. Jul. 24 Skateboarding , Men's Street Prelims Heat 4 Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims Heat 4 9:58 p.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Women's Round 1 - Heat 2 Surfing Women's Round 1 - Heat 2 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 400m Individual Medley Final Swimming Women's 400m Individual Medley Final 10:12 p.m. Jul. 24 Shooting , 10m Air Pistol Women's Final Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women's Final 10:15 p.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals 10:33 p.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2 Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2 10:39 p.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Women's Round 1 - Heat 3 Surfing Women's Round 1 - Heat 3 10:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Weightlifting , Men's 61kg Group B Weightlifting Men's 61kg Group B 10:50 p.m. Jul. 24 Weightlifting , Men's 67kg Group B Weightlifting Men's 67kg Group B 10:50 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Uneven Bars 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Floor Excercise 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Balance Beam Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Balance Beam 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 - Vault 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 2 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 2 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 2 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 2 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 2 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Floor Qualification Sub 2 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Qualification Sub 2 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Vault Qualification Sub 2 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Qualification Sub 2 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Sailing , RS:X Men Race 01 Sailing RS:X Men Race 01 11:05 p.m. Jul. 24 Sailing , Laser Radial Women Race 01 Sailing Laser Radial Women Race 01 11:05 p.m. Jul. 24 Surfing , Women's Round 1 - Heat 4 Surfing Women's Round 1 - Heat 4 11:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Skateboarding , Men's Street Final Skateboarding Men's Street Final 11:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Sailing , RS:X Men Race 02 Sailing RS:X Men Race 02 11:55 p.m. Jul. 25 Shooting , 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification 12:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Women's Round 1 - Heat 5 Surfing Women's Round 1 - Heat 5 12:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Canoe Slalom , Men's Canoe Heats 1st Run Canoe Slalom Men's Canoe Heats 1st Run 12:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Cycling Road , Women's Road Race Cycling Road Women's Road Race 12:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Sailing , Laser Radial Women Race 02 Sailing Laser Radial Women Race 02 12:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Men's Round 2 - Heat 1 Surfing Men's Round 2 - Heat 1 12:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Sailing , RS:X Men Race 03 Sailing RS:X Men Race 03 12:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Canoe Slalom , Women's Kayak Heats 1st Run Canoe Slalom Women's Kayak Heats 1st Run 12:50 a.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Men's Round 2 - Heat 2 Surfing Men's Round 2 - Heat 2 1:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Sailing , Laser Men Race 01 Sailing Laser Men Race 01 1:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Women's Round 2 - Heat 1 Surfing Women's Round 2 - Heat 1 2:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Sailing , RS:X Women Race 01 Sailing RS:X Women Race 01 2:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Canoe Slalom , Men's Canoe Heats 2nd Run Canoe Slalom Men's Canoe Heats 2nd Run 2:08 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Qualification Subdivision 3 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Subdivision 3 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Floor Excercise 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Vault 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 - Uneven Bars 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Floor Qualification Sub 3 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Qualification Sub 3 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 3 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 3 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 3 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 3 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 3 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Vault Qualification Sub 3 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Qualification Sub 3 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Shooting , 10m Air Rifle Men's Final Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men's Final 2:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Women's Round 2 - Heat 2 Surfing Women's Round 2 - Heat 2 2:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Sailing , Laser Men Race 02 Sailing Laser Men Race 02 2:50 a.m. Jul. 25 Weightlifting , Men's 61kg Group A Weightlifting Men's 61kg Group A 2:50 a.m. Jul. 25 Sailing , RS:X Women Race 02 Sailing RS:X Women Race 02 2:55 a.m. Jul. 25 Canoe Slalom , Women's Kayak Heats 2nd Run Canoe Slalom Women's Kayak Heats 2nd Run 2:58 a.m. Jul. 25 Sailing , RS:X Women Race 03 Sailing RS:X Women Race 03 3:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Vault 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Uneven Bars 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Floor Excercise 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Balance Beam Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 - Balance Beam 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 4 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 4 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Qualification Sub 4 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Floor Qualification Sub 4 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Qualification Sub 4 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 4 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 4 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Vault Qualification Sub 4 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Qualification Sub 4 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Backstroke Heats Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke Heats 6:02 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 2 Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 2 6:04 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 6:07 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 4 Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 4 6:09 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 5 Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 5 6:12 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 6 Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 6 6:14 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 200m Freestyle Heats Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle Heats 6:17 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 2 Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 2 6:21 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3 Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3 6:24 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 4 Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 4 6:27 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 5 Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 5 6:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Breaststroke Heats Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke Heats 6:34 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 2 Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 2 6:37 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3 Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3 6:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4 Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4 6:43 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5 Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5 6:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 6 Swimming Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 6 6:48 a.m. Jul. 25 Weightlifting , Men's 67kg Group A Weightlifting Men's 67kg Group A 6:50 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 100m Backstroke Heats Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke Heats 6:51 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 2 Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 2 6:54 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 6:56 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 4 Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 4 6:58 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 5 Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 5 7:01 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 6 Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 6 7:03 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 400m Freestyle Heats Swimming Women's 400m Freestyle Heats 7:06 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 2 Swimming Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 2 7:12 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 3 Swimming Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 3 7:18 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Qualification Subdivision 5 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Subdivision 5 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Floor Qualification Sub 5 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Qualification Sub 5 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Vault Qualification Sub 5 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Qualification Sub 5 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Floor Excercise 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Uneven Bars 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Balance Beam Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Balance Beam 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 - Vault 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Qualification Sub 5 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 5 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Uneven Bars Qualification Sub 5 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 4 Swimming Women's 400m Freestyle - Heat 4 7:24 a.m. Jul. 24 Handball , NED vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary Round Group A Handball NED vs. JPN - Women's Preliminary Round Group A 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , CHN vs. USA - Women's Preliminary - Pool B Beach Volleyball CHN vs. USA - Women's Preliminary - Pool B 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Volleyball , ITA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B Volleyball ITA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations 8:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations 8:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Hockey , GBR vs. GER - Women's Pool A Hockey GBR vs. GER - Women's Pool A 8:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations 8:53 p.m. Jul. 24 Hockey , ESP vs. AUS - Women's Pool B Hockey ESP vs. AUS - Women's Pool B 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Softball , AUS vs. USA - Softball Opening Round Softball AUS vs. USA - Softball Opening Round 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Basketball , CZE vs. IRI - Men's Preliminary Round Group A Basketball CZE vs. IRI - Men's Preliminary Round Group A 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , POL vs. JPN - Men's Preliminary - Pool F Beach Volleyball POL vs. JPN - Men's Preliminary - Pool F 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Water Polo , ITA vs. RSA - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A Water Polo ITA vs. RSA - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , JPN vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball JPN vs. MGL - Women's Pool Round 9:15 p.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations 9:16 p.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations 9:39 p.m. Jul. 24 Archery , Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations Archery Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations 9:39 p.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , ROU vs. ITA - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball ROU vs. ITA - Women's Pool Round 9:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Handball , BRA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round Group B Handball BRA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary Round Group B 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , CHI vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary - Pool E Beach Volleyball CHI vs. BRA - Men's Preliminary - Pool E 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Volleyball , USA vs. ARG - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B Volleyball USA vs. ARG - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B 10:05 p.m. Jul. 24 Water Polo , HUN vs. GRE - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A Water Polo HUN vs. GRE - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A 10:30 p.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , ROC vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball ROC vs. BEL - Men's Pool Round 10:35 p.m. Jul. 24 Hockey , CHN vs. JPN - Women's Pool B Hockey CHN vs. JPN - Women's Pool B 10:45 p.m. Jul. 24 3x3 Basketball , SRB vs. POL - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball SRB vs. POL - Men's Pool Round 11:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Beach Volleyball , AUS vs. CUB - Women's Preliminary - Pool E Beach Volleyball AUS vs. CUB - Women's Preliminary - Pool E 11:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Hockey , NZL vs. ARG - Women's Pool B Hockey NZL vs. ARG - Women's Pool B 11:15 p.m. Jul. 25 Basketball , GER vs. ITA - Men's Preliminary Round Group B Basketball GER vs. ITA - Men's Preliminary Round Group B 12:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Archery , Women's Team Quarterfinal Archery Women's Team Quarterfinal 12:45 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , MGL vs. ROC - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball MGL vs. ROC - Women's Pool Round 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Water Polo , JPN vs. USA - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A Water Polo JPN vs. USA - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Archery , Women's Team Quarterfinal Archery Women's Team Quarterfinal 1:08 a.m. Jul. 25 Handball , MNE vs. ANG - Women's Preliminary Round Group A Handball MNE vs. ANG - Women's Preliminary Round Group A 1:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Volleyball , DOM vs. SRB - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A Volleyball DOM vs. SRB - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A 1:20 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , CHN vs. ITA - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball CHN vs. ITA - Women's Pool Round 1:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Softball , CAN vs. JPN - Softball Opening Round Softball CAN vs. JPN - Softball Opening Round 1:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Archery , Women's Team Quarterfinal Archery Women's Team Quarterfinal 1:31 a.m. Jul. 25 Archery , Women's Team Quarterfinal Archery Women's Team Quarterfinal 1:54 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , LAT vs. CHN - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball LAT vs. CHN - Men's Pool Round 2:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Beach Volleyball , ITA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary - Pool E Beach Volleyball ITA vs. ROC - Women's Preliminary - Pool E 2:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Archery , Women's Team Semifinal Archery Women's Team Semifinal 2:17 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , BEL vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball BEL vs. SRB - Men's Pool Round 2:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Water Polo , MNE vs. AUS - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B Water Polo MNE vs. AUS - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B 2:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Archery , Women's Team Semifinal Archery Women's Team Semifinal 2:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Beach Volleyball , MAR vs. POL - Men's Preliminary - Pool E Beach Volleyball MAR vs. POL - Men's Preliminary - Pool E 3:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Archery , Women's Team Bronze Medal Match Archery Women's Team Bronze Medal Match 3:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Handball , KOR vs. NOR - Women's Preliminary Round Group A Handball KOR vs. NOR - Women's Preliminary Round Group A 3:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Volleyball , TUR vs. CHN - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B Volleyball TUR vs. CHN - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B 3:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Football , EGY vs. ARG - Men's Group C Football EGY vs. ARG - Men's Group C 3:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Archery , Women's Team Gold Medal Match Archery Women's Team Gold Medal Match 3:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Football , RSA vs. FRA - Men's Group A Football RSA vs. FRA - Men's Group A 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Football , HON vs. NZL - Men's Group B Football HON vs. NZL - Men's Group B 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Beach Volleyball , QAT vs. SUI - Men's Preliminary - Pool C Beach Volleyball QAT vs. SUI - Men's Preliminary - Pool C 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Basketball , AUS vs. NGR - Men's Preliminary Round Group B Basketball AUS vs. NGR - Men's Preliminary Round Group B 4:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Football , CIV vs. BRA - Men's Group D Football CIV vs. BRA - Men's Group D 4:30 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , ROU vs. USA - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball ROU vs. USA - Women's Pool Round 4:30 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , FRA vs. JPN - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball FRA vs. JPN - Women's Pool Round 4:55 a.m. Jul. 25 Water Polo , SRB vs. ESP - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B Water Polo SRB vs. ESP - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B 5:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Hockey , IND vs. AUS - Men's Pool A Hockey IND vs. AUS - Men's Pool A 5:30 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , POL vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball POL vs. ROC - Men's Pool Round 5:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Hockey , JPN vs. ARG - Men's Pool A Hockey JPN vs. ARG - Men's Pool A 6:00 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , NED vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball NED vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round 6:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Handball , SWE vs. ESP - Women's Preliminary Round Group B Handball SWE vs. ESP - Women's Preliminary Round Group B 6:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Football , ESP vs. AUS - Men's Group C Football ESP vs. AUS - Men's Group C 6:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Volleyball , JPN vs. KEN - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A Volleyball JPN vs. KEN - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A 6:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Water Polo , KAZ vs. CRO - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B Water Polo KAZ vs. CRO - Men's Preliminary Round - Group B 6:50 a.m. Jul. 25 Football , MEX vs. JPN - Men's Group A Football MEX vs. JPN - Men's Group A 7:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Football , ROU vs. KOR - Men's Group B Football ROU vs. KOR - Men's Group B 7:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Softball , ITA vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round Softball ITA vs. MEX - Softball Opening Round 7:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Beach Volleyball , ITA vs. GER - Men's Preliminary - Pool F Beach Volleyball ITA vs. GER - Men's Preliminary - Pool F 7:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Football , GER vs. KSA - Men's Group D Football GER vs. KSA - Men's Group D 7:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Hockey , ESP vs. NZL - Men's Pool A Hockey ESP vs. NZL - Men's Pool A 7:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Basketball , USA vs. FRA - Men's Preliminary Round Group A Basketball USA vs. FRA - Men's Preliminary Round Group A 8:00 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , CHN vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball CHN vs. FRA - Women's Pool Round 8:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Beach Volleyball , NED vs. ESP - Women's Preliminary - Pool B Beach Volleyball NED vs. ESP - Women's Preliminary - Pool B 8:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Hockey , NED vs. RSA - Men's Pool B Hockey NED vs. RSA - Men's Pool B 8:15 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , USA vs. ROC - Women's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball USA vs. ROC - Women's Pool Round 8:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Handball , HUN vs. FRA - Women's Preliminary Round Group B Handball HUN vs. FRA - Women's Preliminary Round Group B 8:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Volleyball , KOR vs. BRA - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A Volleyball KOR vs. BRA - Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A 8:45 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , NED vs. CHN - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball NED vs. CHN - Men's Pool Round 9:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Beach Volleyball , USA vs. ITA - Men's Preliminary - Pool C Beach Volleyball USA vs. ITA - Men's Preliminary - Pool C 9:00 a.m. Jul. 25 3x3 Basketball , LAT vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round 3x3 Basketball LAT vs. JPN - Men's Pool Round 9:25 a.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 64 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 64 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 64 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 64 8:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 64 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 64 8:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 64 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 64 8:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 64 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 64 8:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 64 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 64 8:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 8:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 8:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 8:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 8:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Qualification Contest Taekwondo Women -57kg Qualification Contest 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp P 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp M Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp M 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Qualification Contest Taekwondo Men -68kg Qualification Contest 9:14 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 9:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 9:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 9:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 9:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16 9:28 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp I Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp I 9:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp J Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp J 9:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16 9:42 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 9:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 9:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 9:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 9:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16 9:56 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:07 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:07 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16 10:10 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:14 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:14 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 10:15 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp A 10:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp E Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp E 10:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:21 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:21 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16 10:24 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 10:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 10:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 10:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 10:25 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:28 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:28 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 10:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:35 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:35 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16 10:38 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:42 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:42 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 10:48 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:49 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:49 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16 10:52 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:56 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 10:56 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp F Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp F 11:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 11:03 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 11:03 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 11:03 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Prel - R32 11:03 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16 11:06 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 11:10 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32 11:10 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:17 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 11:17 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 11:18 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 11:18 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 11:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 11:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 11:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 11:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16 11:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:24 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 11:24 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:31 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:31 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16 11:34 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 11:36 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:38 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:38 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp H Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp H 11:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp G Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp G 11:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:45 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:45 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 11:45 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 11:45 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 11:45 p.m. Jul. 24 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 11:45 p.m. Jul. 24 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16 11:48 p.m. Jul. 24 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 11:51 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:52 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:52 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:59 p.m. Jul. 24 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 11:59 p.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16 12:02 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 12:06 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 12:06 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 12:06 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 12:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 12:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 12:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 32 12:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Quarterfinal Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal 12:13 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 12:13 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16 12:16 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Quarterfinal Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal 12:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 12:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp J Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp J 12:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 12:24 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Quarterfinal Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal 12:27 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Quarterfinal Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal 12:27 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16 12:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Quarterfinal Judo Men -66 kg Quarterfinal 12:34 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Quarterfinal Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal 12:34 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 12:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 12:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 12:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 12:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 12:39 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Quarterfinal Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal 12:41 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Women -57kg Round of 16 12:44 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Quarterfinal Judo Women -52 kg Quarterfinal 12:48 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 12:54 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 12:54 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Round of 16 Taekwondo Men -68kg Round of 16 12:58 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp N Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp N 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp I Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp I 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 1:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 1:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 1:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 16 1:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 1:12 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal 1:12 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal 1:26 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 1:27 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 1:27 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 1:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 1:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 1:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 1:35 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal 1:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 1:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 1:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 1:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 1:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal 1:54 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 2:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 2:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 2:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Table of 16 2:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal 2:08 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal 2:22 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 1 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 1 2:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 3 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 3 2:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 4 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 4 2:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 2 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinal 2 2:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 2:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 2:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 2:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Women's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 2:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Women -57kg Quarterfinal 2:36 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Quarterfinal Taekwondo Men -68kg Quarterfinal 2:50 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1 2:55 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3 2:55 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4 2:55 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2 2:55 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Semifinal Taekwondo Women -57kg Semifinal 3:04 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 3:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 3:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 3:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 3:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Semifinal Taekwondo Men -68kg Semifinal 3:18 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Semifinal Taekwondo Women -57kg Semifinal 3:32 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Semifinal Taekwondo Men -68kg Semifinal 3:46 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Repechage contest Judo Women -52 kg Repechage contest 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Men's Singles Round 2 Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 4:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Repechage contest Judo Women -52 kg Repechage contest 4:08 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 4:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table B Judo Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table B 4:17 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table A Judo Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table A 4:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 4:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Repechage contest Judo Men -66 kg Repechage contest 4:34 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Repechage contest Judo Men -66 kg Repechage contest 4:42 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 4:48 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 4:48 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table B Judo Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table B 4:51 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table A Judo Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table A 4:59 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Semifinal 1 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Semifinal 1 5:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp A 5:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp H Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp H 5:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 5:03 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Prel - R32 5:03 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A Judo Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A 5:08 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B Judo Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B 5:16 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 5:18 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Women -52 kg Final Judo Women -52 kg Final 5:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Semifinal 2 Fencing Women's Foil Individual Semifinal 2 5:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A Judo Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A 5:33 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 5:36 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp M Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp M 5:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B Judo Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B 5:42 a.m. Jul. 25 Judo , Men -66 kg Final Judo Men -66 kg Final 5:50 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 5:51 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 5:51 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Semifinal 1 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Semifinal 1 6:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Repechage Taekwondo Women -57kg Repechage 6:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 6:06 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Repechage Taekwondo Men -68kg Repechage 6:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp N Badminton Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp N 6:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 6:24 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Semifinal 2 Fencing Men's Epee Individual Semifinal 2 6:25 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Repechage Taekwondo Women -57kg Repechage 6:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 6:39 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Repechage Taekwondo Men -68kg Repechage 6:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Bronze Mdl Bout Fencing Women's Foil Individual Bronze Mdl Bout 6:50 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 6:54 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) - Prel - R32 6:54 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp K Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp K 7:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp L Badminton Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Grp L 7:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 7:12 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 7:12 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout Fencing Men's Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 7:27 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests Taekwondo Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests 7:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Boxing , Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 Boxing Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Prel - R32 7:42 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout Fencing Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout 7:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests Taekwondo Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests 7:45 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests Taekwondo Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests 8:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Fencing , Men's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout Fencing Men's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout 8:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests Taekwondo Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests 8:15 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest Taekwondo Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest 8:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Taekwondo , Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest Taekwondo Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest 8:45 a.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Men's Pair Repechage 1 Rowing Men's Pair Repechage 1 8:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Women's Pair Repechage 1 Rowing Women's Pair Repechage 1 8:50 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1 Rowing LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2 Rowing LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2 9:10 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , LWT Women's Double Sculls Repechage 1 Rowing LWT Women's Double Sculls Repechage 1 9:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , LWT Women's Double Sculls Repechage 2 Rowing LWT Women's Double Sculls Repechage 2 9:30 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Men's Quad. Sculls Repechage 1 Rowing Men's Quad. Sculls Repechage 1 9:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Women's Quad. Sculls Repechage 1 Rowing Women's Quad. Sculls Repechage 1 9:50 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Men's Eight Heat 1 Rowing Men's Eight Heat 1 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Men's Eight Heat 2 Rowing Men's Eight Heat 2 10:10 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Women's Eight Heat 1 Rowing Women's Eight Heat 1 10:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Rowing , Women's Eight Heat 2 Rowing Women's Eight Heat 2 10:30 p.m. Jul. 25 Diving , Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final Diving Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final 2:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Equestrian , Dressage Grand Prix Team and Ind. Day 2 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix Team and Ind. Day 2 4:00 a.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Uneven Bars 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Floor Excercise 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Balance Beam Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Balance Beam 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 - Vault 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 1 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Swimming , Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final Swimming Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final 10:45 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Qualification Subdivision 2 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Subdivision 2 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Floor Excercise 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Vault 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 - Uneven Bars 10:55 p.m. Jul. 24 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 2 10:55 p.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Vault 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Uneven Bars 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Floor Excercise 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Balance Beam Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 - Balance Beam 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 3 2:10 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Qualification Subdivision 4 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Subdivision 4 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Uneven Bars 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Balance Beam Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Balance Beam 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 - Vault 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 4 4:05 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Vault Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Vault 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Balance Beam Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Balance Beam 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Uneven Bars Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Uneven Bars 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Floor Excercise Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 - Floor Excercise 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Artistic Gymnastics , Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Qualification Subdivision 5 7:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats Swimming Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats 7:30 a.m. Jul. 25 Swimming , Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2 Swimming Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2 7:35 a.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 9:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 9:40 p.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 10:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 10:20 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 11:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp D 11:00 p.m. Jul. 24 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 11:40 p.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 12:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 12:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 1:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 5:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 5:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp C 5:40 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp A 6:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 6:20 a.m. Jul. 25 Badminton , Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B Badminton Women's Doubles Group Play Stage - Grp B 7:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Semifinal Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinal 7:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Table Tennis , Mixed Doubles Semifinal Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinal 8:00 a.m. Jul. 25 Triathlon , Men's Individual Triathlon Men's Individual 5:30 p.m. Jul. 25 Skateboarding , Women's Street Prelims Heat 1 Skateboarding Women's Street Prelims Heat 1 7:30 p.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Women's Round 3 - Heat 1 Surfing Women's Round 3 - Heat 1 6:00 p.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Women's Round 3 - Heat 2 Surfing Women's Round 3 - Heat 2 6:36 p.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Women's Round 3 - Heat 3 Surfing Women's Round 3 - Heat 3 7:12 p.m. Jul. 25 Surfing , Women's Round 3 - Heat 4 Surfing Women's Round 3 - Heat 4 7:48 p.m.