Reused and reimagined: Beijing’s Olympic architecture

Olympics
A bird’s nest, an ice cube and a — is that a giant stiletto?
Beijing Olympic Committee
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Familiar structures and new creations are scattered around China’s Winter Olympics complex as the country prepares to host the Games against the backdrop of a global coronavirus surge and loud cries for boycotts against human rights abuses.
The 2008 Beijing Summer Games saw similar calls for boycotts, but that year also marked China’s coming-out as a global power.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Julie Jacobson/AP
Some of the iconic buildings from 2008 are being reused or repurposed, while new constructions represent the more insular feel of this year’s Games.
Foreign architects helped design what became the most memorable venues of the 2008 Games.
Julie Jacobson/AP
Goh Chai Hin/AFP/Getty Images
But for the 2022 Olympics, strict covid-19 travel restrictions, as well as deteriorating relationships with Western governments, meant that designs for repurposed and new venues fell mostly to Beijing-based architects and firms.
“It’d be unthinkable for Beijing to offer the highest prizes to architects in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, the countries that have declared a diplomatic boycott,” said Xuefei Ren, a sociology professor at Michigan State University’s global urban studies program.
Goh Chai Hin/AFP/Getty Images
Like in 2008, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies this year will be held in the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest.
Goh Chai Hin/AFP/Getty Images
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Designed by a Swiss architecture firm, the engineering marvel is made of 22 miles of steel beams, carefully placed to keep the more-than-40,000-ton structure erect. It can seat some 80,000 people and withstand a large earthquake.
Despite its ultra-modernity, the stadium evokes some of China’s traditional architecture.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
The roundness, as well as the nickname “Bird’s Nest,” was meant to symbolize the Temple of Heaven, a site in central Beijing dating back to the 1400s, said Susan Brownell, a history professor at the University of Missouri at St. Louis.
“I really feel that that design made its way into global popular culture,” she said. “There was even an iPhone case that used it.”
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Next to the stadium is the singular National Aquatics Center, which in 2008 hosted swimming events and became known as the Water Cube.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images
Ahead of the Winter Games, the Water Cube has turned into an “Ice Cube” and will host curling events.
Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
Beijing Olympic Committee
Designed by Australian and Chinese architecture firms, the square structure was built to play off the neighboring stadium’s roundness and represent another Chinese historical site, the Forbidden City, Brownell said. There is even a moat around the cube to further resemble its 15th-century counterpart.
But the building is otherwise all modern: Its exterior bubble pattern was taken from a mathematical formula based on the structure of soap bubbles, and developing the structural blueprint required linking supercomputers for about a week.
Beijing Olympic Committee
The Capital Indoor Stadium, built more than 50 years ago, has also been repurposed for the Games to host short-track speedskating and figure skating.
Beijing Olympic Committee
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
The National Speed Skating Oval, known as the Ice Ribbon, is brand new and designed by Beijing-based architects.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Carlos Garcia/Reuters
Reuters
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Another new structure on the outskirts of Beijing is the Shougang Big Air, which will host some snowboard and ski competitions.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Designed by Beijing-based architects, the construction was named after and built on the site of the now-closed Capital Steel Factory, or the the Shougang Corporation. Once the largest steel mill in the country, the factory closed in 2010 because of the pollution it was emitting. Beijing chose to preserve and repurpose the area, adding the Big Air and converting the silos into office spaces.
Many have quipped that the nearly 200-foot-high building resembles a high-heeled shoe.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Lintao Zhan/Getty Images
Xuefei said the site marked a unique “preservation of socialist industrial heritage.”
“Most preservation projects are for much older buildings,” she said. “A lot of people just didn’t think that socialist-style factories were worth preserving.”
Lintao Zhan/Getty Images
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
The site’s backdrop of industry is also a reminder of the labor issues overshadowing this year’s Games. Rights groups allege the country is using the forced labor of detained Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang to produce Olympic merchandise, a charge the International Olympic Committee has been reluctant to address.
Human rights abuses also muddied the pomp of the 2008 Games: To make way for structures like the Bird’s Nest and the Water Cube, more than 1 million people were forcibly displaced, and working conditions raised alarms.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Lars Baron/Getty Images
“The dazzling landmarks in Beijing, including the Bird’s Nest, were built upon the sweat and toil of millions of migrant workers from rural areas in China,” said Yaqiu Wang, a senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “They work for low wages, endure workplace safety hazards.”
She added that “while the facilities look state-of-the-art and dazzling, people in China don’t have a say in deciding what to be built, how to build them or how much money to spend, and criticism towards the government concerning these projects is silenced.”
Lars Baron/Getty Images
The moon, Mars and the return of strongman rule: How China has changed since the 2008 Olympics
Credits
Editing by Reem Akkad. Photo editing by Toni Sandys. Video editing by Jason Aldag.