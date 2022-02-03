Olympics

Beijing Olympics medal count

By Gabriel Florit
and 
Junne Alcantara
 

The Beijing Winter Olympics officially begin Feb. 4 with the Opening Ceremonies. The action will continue through Feb. 20 with competitions in 109 medal events across seven sports.

Join us as we track the results in Beijing and the medal standings.

Medal leaders

No medals have been awarded yet.

Full medal count

Number of gold, silver, and bronze medals earned by each participating country
RankCountryGold Medals ReceivedSilver Medals ReceivedBronze Medals ReceivedTotal Medals Received

Updated February 3, 2022

