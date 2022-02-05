Olympics

Beijing Olympics medal count

By Gabriel Florit
and 
Junne Alcantara
 

The Beijing Winter Olympics officially begin Feb. 4 with the Opening Ceremonies. The action will continue through Feb. 20 with competitions in 109 medal events across seven sports.

Join us as we track the results in Beijing and the medal standings.

Medal leaders

Norway
Germany
Austria
Russian O.C.
Canada
United States
Netherlands

Full medal count

Number of gold, silver, and bronze medals earned by each participating country
RankCountryGold Medals ReceivedSilver Medals ReceivedBronze Medals ReceivedTotal Medals Received

How different groups of countries stack up

What would it look like if medal totals were compiled differently? We might have a very different-looking leader board.

About this story

Pictograms by Álvaro Valiño for The Washington Post.

Updated February 12, 2022

Gabriel Florit is a graphics reporter working in immersive storytelling. Before joining The Washington Post in March 2017, he spent four years as a graphics reporter at the Boston Globe.
Junne Alcantara is a designer, art director and animator working throughout the newsroom to design print and digital projects.