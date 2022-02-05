Beijing Olympics medal count

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The Beijing Winter Olympics officially begin Feb. 4 with the Opening Ceremonies. The action will continue through Feb. 20 with competitions in 109 medal events across seven sports.

Join us as we track the results in Beijing and the medal standings.

Medal leaders

Norway Germany Austria

Russian O.C. Canada United States Netherlands

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Full medal count

Any Country ChevronDown Sort by Total ChevronDown Number of gold, silver, and bronze medals earned by each participating country Rank Country Country Gold Medals Received Silver Medals Received Bronze Medals Received Total Medals Received Total

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

How different groups of countries stack up

What would it look like if medal totals were compiled differently? We might have a very different-looking leader board.