Meet the Olympic figure skating pairs competing in the short program

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, USA

Alexa Knierim, 30, and Brandon Frazier, 29, started skating together as a team in March 2020. They’re skating to “House of The Rising Sun” by Heavy Young Heathens. Knierim is married to her former skating partner Chris Knierim, whom she competed with professionally from 2012 until 2020 when Chris stepped away from the sport due to injury. The Knierims earned Olympic team bronze medals during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Knierim and Frazier won the pairs competition at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.