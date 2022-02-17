Meet the Olympic figure skating pairs competing in the short program

Olympics
Two-time national champions Ashley Cain-Gribble, 26, and Timothy LeDuc, 31, are skating to “The White Crow” by Ilan Eshkeri. LeDuc made history at the Games as the first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc are competing in their first Winter Olympics. Cain-Gribble is married to husband Dalton Gribble.
Alexa Knierim, 30, and Brandon Frazier, 29, started skating together as a team in March 2020. They’re skating to “House of The Rising Sun” by Heavy Young Heathens. Knierim is married to her former skating partner Chris Knierim, whom she competed with professionally from 2012 until 2020 when Chris stepped away from the sport due to injury. The Knierims earned Olympic team bronze medals during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Knierim and Frazier won the pairs competition at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Evgeniya Tarasova, 27, and Vladimir Morozov, 29, are skating to “Pygmalion and Galatea: Metamorphosis Two” by Philip Glass. They won silver in the team figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The pair placed second in the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships.
In the pairs short program, Aleksandra Boikova, 20, and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy, 22, are skating to “Swan Lake” by Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky. The pair has been skating together since November 2015 and won silver medals in the 2021 and 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships. They train in St. Petersburg with fellow ROC pair skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov.
Reigning European champions Anastasia Mishina, 20, and Aleksandr Galliamov, 22, are skating to variations of the ballet “La Esmeralda” composed by Cesare Pugni. Mishina and Galliamov won the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships, the first pair to win a title in its World debut in 35 years, and went undefeated the 2021-22 season.
Vanessa James, 34, and Eric Radford, 37, are skating to “Shiny Happy People” performed by Reuben and The Dark & AG and “Daydreamers” by Karl Hugo. James, who previously skated for France, teamed up with Radford in 2021. Radford is married to retired Spanish ice dancer Luis Fenero. James’s twin sister Melyssa skated for Great Britain.
Kirsten Moore-Towers, 29, and Michael Marinaro, 30, started skating together in spring 2014 and competed at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Moore-Towers won a team silver medal at those Games in the team event. They are skating to “Hold on Tight” by Forest Black. Moore-Towers is dating retired Canadian figure skater Liam Firus.
Peng Cheng, 24, and Jin Yang, 27, are skating to Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” and “No One” by Alicia Keys. They teamed up in 2016 and train alongside Chinese pair skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong. In their 2018 Olympic debut, Peng and Jin failed to qualify for the free skate after placing 17th in the short program.
Sui Wenjing, 26, and Han Cong, 29, won the Olympic figure skating team event short program at this year’s Games with a world record score of 82.83 points. They are skating to “Mission Impossible 2 Orchestra Suite” by Hans Zimmer.
In the short program, Riku Miura, 20, and Ryuichi Kihara, 29, are skating to “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. They train in Japan and Canada. Miura is making her Olympic debut while the Beijing Games are Kihara’s third appearance. Kihara and his former partner Miu Suzaki were ranked No. 21 at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Miriam Ziegler, 27, and Severin Kiefer, 31, are skating to “All I Want” by Kodaline. Ziegler and Kiefer made history at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games as the first Austrian pair skaters in 38 years. Kiefer’s older sister Julia competed at the junior level and is now part of the pair’s coaching staff.
On- and off-ice couple Laura Barquero, 20, and Marco Zandron, 23, are skating to “Dawn of Faith” by Eternal Eclipse. They are the first to represent Spain in pairs skating. Barquero and Zandron train in Bergamo, Italy, and have been skating together since August 2020.
Ioulia Chtchetinina, 26, and Mark Magyar, 31, are skating to “Can’t Pretend” by Tom Odell. They are the first Hungarian pair skaters to compete at the Winter Olympic Games in 66 years. Magyar is engaged to former Slovak figure skater Ivana Reitmayerova. Chtchetinina and Magyar train in Russia and Hungary.
Jelizaveta Zukova, 18, and Martin Bidar, 22, are skating to “Boom Boom” by 2WEI. Zukova and Bidar teamed up in May 2019 but were unable to train together in person until July 2020 when Zukova was able to travel to the Czech Republic from her native Russia. Bidar’s brother Petr, a former competitive figure skater, helps coach the pair.
Hailey Kops, 19, and Evgeni Krasnopolski, 33, became partners in the summer of 2021 and qualified for the 2022 Winter Games after skating together for just three months. They are skating to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier. Krasnopolski was the Israel flagbearer at the Beijing Opening Ceremonies. Kops and Krasnopolski train in New Jersey.
Nicole Della Monica, 32, and Matteo Guarise, 33, are skating to “Let It Be” from the “Across the Universe” soundtrack. In 2018, they both joined the Italian State Police to financially support their skating career. The Beijing Games are Della Monica’s fourth Olympics and Guarise’s third.
Rebecca Ghilardi, 22, and Filippo Ambrosini, 28, are skating to “Mambo Italiano” performed by Bette Midler and Luca Longobardi. Ghilardi and Amrosini placed fifth in the 2022 European Championships.
Partners since 2021, Karina Safina, 17, and Luka Berulava, 19, are skating to “Moonlight” by Viper. They are the first Georgian pair skaters to win medals at the International Skating Union Junior Grand Prix circuit, having won silver in Slovakia and bronze in Austria. Safina and Berulava placed fourth at the 2022 European Championships.
Nolan Seegert, 29, tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing, causing the pair to miss the Olympic team event. Seegert and partner Minerva Hase, 22, also missed the 2021 World Championships due to Hase having torn a ligament. They are skating to “You Are the Reason (Duet Version)” by Calcum Scott and Leona Lewis. Hase is dating Jonas Mattisseck, who plays for Alba Berlin in the Bundesliga basketball league.
Kamila Valieva a stunning fourth in women’s figure skating; Russian Anna Shcherbakova wins gold
