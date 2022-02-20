Olympics

Photos from the Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonies

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 20, 2022

After 15 full days of competition, the Closing Ceremony will mark the end of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The delegation of China parades during the closing ceremony.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Spectators attend the closing ceremony.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

The athletes parade during the closing ceremony.

David W Cerny/Reuters

David W Cerny/Reuters

Memebers of team Russian Olympic Committee.

Phil Noble/Reuters

Phil Noble/Reuters

Members of Team United States wave duringBeijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Performers during the closing ceremony.

Susana Vera/Reuters

Susana Vera/Reuters

Members of Team Norway make their way into the Beijing National Stadium.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Athletes from China wave their national flag during the closing ceremony.

Jae C. Hong/AP

Jae C. Hong/AP

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium as performers dance.

James Chance/Getty Images

James Chance/Getty Images

Performers during the closing ceremony.

Jae C. Hong/AP

Jae C. Hong/AP

Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

Performers during the closing ceremony.

Susana Vera/Reuters

Susana Vera/Reuters

Athletes from Denmark pose for a photo during the closing ceremony.

Jae C. Hong/AP

Jae C. Hong/AP

Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony.

Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Flag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Flag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Flag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Performers during the closing ceremony.

Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Performers during the closing ceremony.

Susana Vera/Reuters

Susana Vera/Reuters

Children perform.

Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium as performers dance.

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lars Baron/Getty Images

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium as performers dance.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Performers dance.

David Ramos/Getty Images

David Ramos/Getty Images

Performers during the closing ceremony.

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

China’s President Xi Jinping during the closing ceremony.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony.

Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Children carrying snowflake lanterns perform.

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

2022 Beijing Olympics - Closing Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Olympic flag is seen during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Susana Vera/Reuters

Susana Vera/Reuters

The Chinese national flag is raised during the closing ceremony.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Performers during the closing ceremony.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

James Chance/Getty Images

James Chance/Getty Images

Spectators look on from inside of the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

David Ramos/Getty Images

David Ramos/Getty Images

The Olympic flame inside of the stadium ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

More from the Post

Best photos of the Beijing Olympics

Beijing Olympics

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys