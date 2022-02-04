U.S. athletes to watch at the Beijing Olympics

Olympics
The most decorated female snowboarder in history and the only woman to win Olympic slopestyle gold will try for her third in Beijing at 31.
The 29-year-old entered the season without a World Cup podium finish in his career — and then won a downhill in December in Italy. Such unexpected results aren’t uncommon in Olympic Alpine skiing.
Born in Ghana and raised in Reston, Va., she competed in the 1,500 meters and reached the quarterfinals of the 500 meters as an 18-year-old in PyeongChang in 2018.
After winning bronze in the team pursuit in 2018 — the United States’ best finish in PyeongChang — she will compete in the 500, 1,000 and 1,500 meters. She qualified but gave up her 500 spot to teammate Erin Jackson, then returned to the field when other nations returned Olympic quota spots.
A three-time world champion and the 2018 Olympic bronze medalist in the team event, Chen is the United States’ best hope for individual figure skating gold in Beijing.
The overall World Cup champion in 2021, she is third in the world rankings. She teamed with the since-retired Kikkan Randall to win the United States’ first gold medal in the sport in 2018, in the women’s team sprint.
Considered one of the fastest cross-country skiers on the international circuit, the 31-year-old won the U.S. trials in December to qualify for his fourth Olympics in a sport in which Americans have won four medals ever.
After winning gold as a 17-year-old in 2018, he will be among the favorites in slopestyle. He also will compete in big air; he finished fifth in PyeongChang.
The two-time gold medalist for Canada will represent the United States in Beijing after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in December. She will also be the favorite in a new Olympic event: the monobob.
Ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500 meters, she slipped during the U.S. trials and would not have qualified for the Beijing Games until teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot in the event.
Competing in her fifth Games, the 10-time X Games gold medalist will attempt to redeem an Olympic career marked by bad luck. She crashed in 2006 while in position to win a gold medal in snowboard cross, ultimately finishing second, and didn’t make it back to the final until 2018, when she missed the podium by 0.03 seconds.
The 21-year-old returns as a heavy favorite in the halfpipe after a gold medal performance in PyeongChang that pushed the sport forward.
After leading the United States to an upset of Canada in the gold medal game in PyeongChang, the 32-year-old enters her fourth Olympics a year after breaking Cammi Granato’s U.S. record for points.
Entering his third Olympics, the gold medal favorite in the 1,500 meters — an event in which he has won three world championships — will celebrate his 36th birthday Feb. 7, the day before he competes in Beijing.
With a single medal at her third Olympics, Shiffrin would tie Julia Mancuso for the most by a U.S. female skier. She’s a top contender in slalom, giant slalom and combined — events in which she already owns Olympic medals — and may elect to compete in the downhill and super-G as well.
Competing in his fifth Olympics, the 39-year-old skip will be aiming to defend the gold medal he won four years ago in PyeongChang, the first for the U.S. team.
He will be aiming to win his third consecutive gold medal in the men’s halfpipe after winning his first in Sochi in 2014 and defending his title in PyeongChang with a career-best run in the final round.
