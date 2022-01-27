Beijing Olympics schedule and TV guide, day by day
The Beijing Winter Olympics begin Feb. 4 with the Opening Ceremonies and end Feb. 20 with the Closing Ceremonies. Some events, including curling, freestyle skiing and ice hockey, will begin before the official start of the Games.
There is a 13-hour time difference between Beijing and the Eastern time zone of the United States. Events taking place in the evening in China will air live in the early mornings in the United States.
[Get the latest news and results from the Beijing Olympics]
Here’s the complete schedule of Olympic events, day by day. This schedule lists start times in U.S. Eastern time.
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (EST)
|Feb. 2
Curling, GBR vs. SWE - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1
|7:05 a.m.
|Feb. 2
Curling, AUS vs. USA - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1
|7:05 a.m.
|Feb. 2
Curling, NOR vs. CZE - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1
|7:05 a.m.
|Feb. 2
Curling, CHN vs. SUI - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1
|7:05 a.m.
|Feb. 2
Curling, AUS vs. CHN - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2
|8:05 p.m.
More about the Beijing Olympics
Beijing Winter Olympics | Schedule
The Beijing Olympics begin Feb. 4. Here’s what you need to know.
Is China ready to host the Winter Olympics? The host country is struggling to enforce its strict zero-covid policy, manufacture enough snow for the events and deal with a diplomatic boycott from the United States and its allies.
Eileen Gu, Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu and other first-time American Olympians will compete, and not all for Team USA, at the Winter Games.
A member of China’s Olympics organizing committee warned that foreign athletes may face punishment for speech that violates Chinese law at the Winter Olympics.
The United States is in line to send one of its most experienced and well-rounded figure skating squads to the Winter Olympics.
Want Olympics news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News.Show More