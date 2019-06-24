IOC members arrive for the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, June 24, 2019. The host city of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be decided during the134th IOC Session. Stockholm-Are in Sweden and Milan-Cortina in Italy are the two candidate cities for the Olympic Winter Games 2026. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) (Associated Press)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC has begun a day-long conference to decide the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The contest is a choice between Milan-Cortina and Stockholm-Are.

The day begins with behind-closed-doors presentations and Q&A sessions with each of the candidates and ends with a vote, with the announcement scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

The IOC has 95 members but not all will attend or can vote. The winner will have a simple majority of valid votes cast.

The vote is at the same SwissTech conference center in Lausanne where two years earlier IOC members agreed to combine the 2024 and 2028 Olympic votes — making winners of both Paris and Los Angeles.

___

