International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, and the other board members stand for a minute in silence to honour the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birthday prior to the opening of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, executive board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) (Associated Press)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee says it will ask sports organizations to “carefully consider” allocating events for Serbia or Kosovo to host.

The Olympic body’s executive board took the position Thursday after a Kosovo national karate team was blocked from entering Serbia which was hosting the European Championship in May.

Serbia does not recognize the independence of Kosovo, which the former province declared in 2008.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams says international sports governing bodies “need to be aware” that a championship in either country “could run into problems.”

In a statement after an IOC board meeting, Adams says “the political situation between Serbia and Kosovo makes it extremely difficult in practice for both countries to host international sporting events featuring athletes from both countries.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.