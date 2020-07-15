“This was really too heavy workload for everybody,” Bach said, citing the postponed Tokyo Olympic now opening in July 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.
“We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years,” Bach said.
