IOC warns Indian officials, puts Olympic meeting at risk

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Indian Olympic officials were given a final warning by the IOC on Thursday and told their hosting of the organization's annual meeting in Mumbai next year was postponed and could yet be canceled.

The International Olympic Committee cited "ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and ongoing court cases" including a failure by India's Olympic body to hold scheduled elections last December.

The IOC said its so-called Session — an annual meeting of about 100 individual members including Indian billionaire Nita Ambani — due to be held in Mumbai next May is now postponed until at least September.

The meeting, to be held in a conference center owned by the Ambani family, has been intended to showcase India’s Olympic ambitions including aiming to host the Summer Games in 2036.

A key decision intended to be taken at the 2023 Session — whether in Mumbai or elsewhere if India’s issues are not resolved — is confirming the host of the 2030 Winter Games.

Sapporo in Japan is a leading contender to be picked in December by the IOC executive board as the preferred candidate for 2030 with exclusive negotiating rights. Salt Lake City, Utah, and Vancouver, Canada, are also preparing bids. All three cities previously hosted a Winter Games.

A delegation of Indian officials will meet the IOC in Lausanne later this month for talks to avert any sanctions.

The IOC said it would “consider immediate suspension” of the India Olympic committee at its December board meeting if no solutions are found. If the suspension is enforced, the next Session will be moved from Mumbai — though that embarrassing outcome seems unlikely at this stage.

The IOC reminded that India was suspended from the Olympic movement “for similar reasons between 2012 and 2014.”

