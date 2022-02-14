Taking advantage of new and more flexible rules from the International Olympic Committee, the Milan-Cortina plan splits Alpine skiing between Bormio (for the men) and Cortina d’Ampezzo (for the women). The two ski areas are separated by a five-hour car ride.
The 31-year-old Brignone, who won the overall World Cup title in 2019-20, said that division will make each site feel more like a weekly World Cup race than a major event.
Other venues for 2026 will also be spread across a wide swath of northern Italy, with hockey and figure skating in Milan; speedskating, cross-country skiing and ski jumping in Trentino; snowboarding in Livigno and biathlon at Anterselva.
In addition to women’s skiing, Cortina will also host sliding sports on a century-old bobsled track, plus curling.
“Everyone will be in their own area,” Brignone said. “It’s good to take advantage of the existing structures and not consume and build new venues; from an ecological standpoint it will be much better. But in terms of Olympic atmosphere, I’m not sure how it will be but I don’t think it will be very nice.”
Brignone spoke after failing to qualify for Italy’s team for Tuesday’s downhill.
The Italian Winter Sports Federation later issued a statement quoting Brignone as saying she wouldn’t miss the Milan-Cortina Olympics “for any reason in the world.”
