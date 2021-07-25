Maodo Lo scored 24 points for Germany, which led by 12 in the first half and went up 82-80 on a basket by Moritz Wagner with 4:46 remaining but never scored again. Issac Bonga scored 13, while Wagner and Andreas Obst each had 12 for Germany.
The Germans missed their final eight shots.
It was Italy’s first game in the Olympics since losing the gold-medal game in 2004. Germany was making its first Olympic basketball appearance since 2008.
Both teams play again on Wednesday as Group B preliminaries continue; Italy faces Australia and Germany faces Nigeria.
