As of Tuesday, 237 Italians had qualified for the Olympics, which open on July 23.
Australia also recently announced plans to vaccinate its Olympians.
Athletes traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics will be required to stay within a “bubble” consisting of the official accommodation, venues and training areas and will be tested for the coronavirus before and during their stay, but there is no requirement to be vaccinated ahead of competition.
