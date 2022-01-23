“The inclusion of any women’s events in the Olympic Games are really important in promoting gender equality, but they also need to be at a level appropriate to be included in the Olympic Games and contesting an Olympic medal,” IOC sports director Kit McConnell said in 2018. “We have seen developments in that regard. But I think there was a general feeling that further development in terms of the universality, the competitiveness of the event, and the attractiveness and following of it needed to needed to be seen before that discussion could happen again for 2026.”