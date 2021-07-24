Marta converted a penalty kick to tie the score 2-2 in the 64th minute, before Ludmila’s goal about four minutes later gave Brazil the temporary lead.
The Netherlands, ranked No. 4 in the world, routed Zambia 10-3 in their Olympic opener. Miedema scored four goals.
The Netherlands advanced to the World Cup final two years ago in France but lost to the United States. The Tokyo Games are the Netherlands’ first Olympics.
Brazil beat China 5-0 in its opener. Marta had a pair of goals, becoming the first player to score in five straight Olympics. Brazil is coached by former U.S. and Sweden coach Pia Sundhage, who won gold with the Americans at the 2012 London Games.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports