Japan’s Mina Tanaka celebrates scoring her side’s opening goal against Chile during a women’s soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Rifu, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)By Associated PressToday at 9:12 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 9:12 a.m. EDTShareComment0TOKYO — Mina Tanaka scored the lone goal Tuesday to help Japan beat Chile 1-0 and set up a quarterfinal match against Sweden in the women’s Olympic soccer competition.Tanaka scored from a close range finish in the 77th minute at the Miyagi Stadium.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightThe hosts finished third in Group E but still progressed to the knockout phase. Britain and Canada, who drew 1-1 in the other game, finished in the top two places.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.