Nikai is the second most senior member of the LDP behind Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and has significant influence in the ruling party.

Asked whether cancellation remains an option, Nikai said: “Of course. If the Olympics are going to be the factor causing covid to spread extensively, then what are we holding the Games for?”

“What is most important now is for Japan to gain support from the people,” he added.

Japan recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its highest since late January, as it struggles to contain a fourth wave of the pandemic. More-infectious variants of the virus have been rapidly gaining ground, especially in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka.

The head of the Japan Medical Association, Toshio Nakagawa, urged the government on Wednesday to declare a new state of emergency, saying the medical system in Osaka Prefecture is beginning to collapse, making it difficult for people there to receive proper treatment when necessary.

Japan’s vaccination program is among the slowest in the developed world. So far, it has administered just 1.74 million vaccine doses, equivalent to one dose for around 1.4 percent of the population, official figures show.

A weekend opinion poll by Kyodo News found only 23 percent of Japanese people think the Games should go ahead this summer, while nearly 40 percent said they should be canceled, and 32 percent called for another postponement.