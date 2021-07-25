Although Mexico had Yohan Vázquez sent off in the 67th, Roberto Alvarado still gave Mexico brief hope of a comeback by scoring in the 86th from a free kick. Vladimir Loroña had a late header saved.
Japan has a perfect record in Group A after winning both matches at its home Olympics. Mexico is second with three points, ahead of France on goal difference. South Africa is without a point after losing to France 4-3 in the other group game.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports