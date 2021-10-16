Kagiyama said that despite the win, his program was far from perfect.
“If you look at it comprehensively, there were a lot of issues,” he told Kyodo news agency. “I’ve added a new quad loop to my free program from this season, and I want to improve to the point that even if I mess up the quad loop, I’ll still do a good job on my other quad jumps.”
In a program with few mistakes, Mihara scored 135.75 points at Capital Indoor Stadium for a total of 203.58.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I was the day before,” Mihara said. “From start to finish I skated without losing my concentration, although I want to improve my accuracy on each jump.”
Strict COVID-19 measure were in effect, with all participants required to stay in a competition bubble.
In late September, the IOC and Beijing Games officials said there would be a 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers at the Feb. 4-20 event, They also said there would be daily testing for vaccinated people and that no tickets would be sold to anyone living outside China.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports