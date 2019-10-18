The teams drew 0-0 in Kim Il Sung Stadium, where FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among a few spectators in a near-empty arena. North Korean officials also imposed a media blackout.

In women’s Olympic qualifying, South Korea will host North Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar in a round robin from Feb. 3-9.

The other group, hosted by China, involves Australia, Thailand and Taiwan.

The top two teams in each group advance to the playoffs on March 6-11, with two teams qualifying for the 12-nation Olympic tournament.

