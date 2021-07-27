Kelsey Harshman broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with a sacrifice fly for the Canadians, who went 4-2, finishing behind the U.S. (5-0) and Japan (4-1).
In a game played in intermittent light rain, Emma Entzminger put Canada ahead with a two-run single in the second off Danielle O’Toole (0-2), but Mexico tied the score on RBI singles by Cervantes in the third off starter Sara Groenewegen and by Suzy Brookshire in the fifth against Jenna Caira.
No. 9 hitter Janet Leung beat out an infield single to shortstop leading off the bottom half of the fifth and Victoria Hayward beat out a bunt single. Larissa Franklin sacrificed, and Harshman flied to left as Leung scored standing up as the throw was cut off.
The U.S. and defending champion Japan were to meet later Tuesday for the gold medal.
Jenn Salling was 8 for 14 with six walks for Canada.
