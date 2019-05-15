MONTREAL — The World Anti-Doping Agency’s athletes committee sent a letter to the agency’s executives supporting its leader’s decision to withdraw from an investigation into whether she was bullied during a recent meeting.

The WADA executive committee reviewed the investigation Wednesday before receiving the letter from the athletes’ group, which is led by Beckie Scott.

Scott and U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chair Edwin Moses have reported being mistreated in the wake of WADA’s decision last year to reinstate Russia’s banned anti-doping agency. Both Olympians declined to participate in the investigation.

The letter, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press, said “to treat these two outstanding athletes in this manner is totally unacceptable and WADA owes them both an apology and a fair, independent investigation.”

WADA is expected to receive recommendations from the law firm that conducted the probe at its meeting Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.