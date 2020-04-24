Italy Olympic trials in Riccione from March 17-21 canceled.

Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia on March 20-22 postponed.

Men’s Olympic water polo qualifying tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands from March 22-29 postponed to May 31–June 7.

South America championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina from March 25-29 canceled.

Artistic World Series in Hurghada, Egypt on March 27 postponed.

Diving World Series in London from March 27-29 canceled.

Nordic Tour: Bergen Festival in Norway from March 28-30 canceled.

China Olympic trials in Qingdao from March 28-April 4 postponed to May 10-16.

Canada Olympic trials in Toronto from March 30-April 5 postponed to April 7-11, 2011.

Ireland Olympic trials in Dublin from April 1-5 postponed.

Japan Olympic trials in Tokyo from April 2-7, no spectators.

Artistic World Series in Budapest, Hungary on April 9 postponed.

European Swim Cup II in Eindhoven, Netherlands from April 9-12 canceled.

British Olympic trials in London from April 14-19 canceled.

Artistic World Series in Kazan, Russia on April 17 postponed.

African championships in Durban, South Africa from April 17-22 postponed.

Australia championships in Perth from April 17-21 canceled.

Diving World Cup in Tokyo from April 21-26 postponed.

Olympic artistic qualifier in Tokyo from April 30-May 3 postponed.

European championships in Budapest, Hungary from May 11-24 postponed to Aug. 17-30.

Diving Grand Prix in Singapore from May 29-31 canceled.

Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from June 5-7 postponed.

United States Olympic diving trials in Indianapolis from June 14-21 canceled.

United States Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska from June 21-28 postponed to June 13-20, 2021.

Diving Grand Prix in Cairo on June 17-20 postponed.

ARCHERY

ISSF International Solidarity Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh from Feb. 22-28 postponed.

Pan American Championships in Monterrey, Mexico from March 23-29 canceled.

Kahraman Bagatir Spring Arrows in Antalya, Turkey from April 1-5 canceled.

Oceania Championships in Fiji from April 5-9 canceled.

World Cup in Guatemala City from April 20-26 canceled.

Veronica’s Cup in Kamnik, Slovenia from April 24-26 canceled.

World Cup in Shanghai from May 4-10 canceled.

World Cup in Antalya, Turkey from May 11-17 suspended.

European Championships in Antalya, Turkey from May 20-26 suspended.

World ranking event in Medellin, Colombia from June 1-7 suspended.

Asia Cup in Gwangju, South Korea from June 7-12 suspended.

European Grand Prix in Porec, Croatia from June 9-13 suspended.

World Cup in Berlin from June 21-28 suspended.

ATHLETICS

World championships in Eugene, Oregon from Aug. 6-15, 2021 postponed to July 15-24, 2022.

World indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 19-21, 2021.

World half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland on March 29 postponed to Oct. 17.

World race walking team championships in Minsk, Belarus from May 2-3 canceled.

Hong Kong Marathon on Feb. 9 canceled.

Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from Feb. 12-13 canceled.

Tokyo Marathon on March 1, restricted to elite runners.

Paris Half Marathon on March 1 postponed to Sept. 6.

Nagoya Women’s Marathon on March 8, restricted to elite runners.

Rome Half Marathon on March 8 canceled.

New Taipei City Marathon in Taiwan on March 15 canceled.

Suzhou Half Marathon in China on March 15 canceled.

Barcelona Marathon on March 15 postponed to Oct. 25.

New York Half Marathon on March 15 canceled.

Queensland Track Classic in Brisbane on March 20 postponed.

Australian championships in Sydney from March 21-29 canceled.

Seoul Marathon on March 22 canceled.

Chongqing International Marathon in China on March 22 canceled.

Wuxi Marathon in China on March 22 canceled.

Mersin Marathon in Turkey on March 22 postponed.

Lisbon Half Marathon on March 22 postponed to Sept. 6.

Race Walking Challenge in Taicang, China on March 28 canceled.

Prague Half Marathon on March 28 postponed.

Rome Marathon on March 29 canceled.

Madrid Half Marathon on March 29 postponed.

Asian cross-country championships in Hong Kong on March 29 postponed.

Grenada International Invitational in St. George on April 4 postponed.

Race Walking Grand Prix in Rio Maior, Portugal on April 4 postponed.

Paris Marathon on April 5 postponed to Oct. 18.

Milan Marathon in Italy on April 5 postponed.

Daegu International Marathon in South Korea on April 5 canceled.

Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on April 5 postponed.

Kyiv Half Marathon in Ukraine on April 5 canceled.

Berlin Half Marathon on April 5 canceled.

Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, South Africa on April 11 canceled.

Wuhan Marathon in China on April 12 canceled.

Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea on April 12 canceled.

Yangzhou Jianzhen International Half Marathon in China on April 12 postponed.

Gunsan International Marathon in South Korea on April 12 canceled.

Doha Diamond League in Qatar on April 17 postponed.

Vienna City Marathon on April 19 canceled.

Hamburg Marathon on April 19 postponed.

Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands on April 19 canceled.

Boston Marathon on April 20 postponed to Sept. 14.

Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa on April 24-25 postponed.

Multistars-Trofeo Zerneri Acciai in Lana, Italy on April 25-26 canceled.

London Marathon on April 26 postponed to Oct. 4.

Madrid Marathon on April 26 postponed to Nov. 15.

Hanover Marathon in Germany on April 26 canceled.

Dongying International Marathon in China on April 26 canceled.

Krakow Marathon in Poland on April 26 postponed.

Gifu Half Marathon in Japan on April 26 canceled.

Oda Memorial meeting in Hiroshima, Japan on April 29 canceled.

Shizuoka International meeting in Fukuroi, Japan on May 2 postponed.

Nairobi meeting in Kenya on May 2 postponed.

Prague Marathon on May 3 postponed.

Michitaka Kinami Memorial Meet in Osaka, Japan on May 6 postponed.

China Diamond League on May 9 postponed.

Florida Invitational meeting in Miramar on May 9 canceled.

Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo on May 10 postponed.

Geneva Marathon on May 10 postponed.

Nanjing Meeting in China on May 13 postponed.

Shanghai Diamond League on May 16 postponed to Aug. 13.

Riga Marathon in Latvia on May 17 postponed.

Copenhagen Marathon on May 17 canceled.

World 10K Bengaluru in India on May 17 postponed to Sept. 13.

Cape Town 12 Onerun in South Africa on May 17 canceled.

Grande Premio Brasil Caixa in Belem, Brazil on May 17 postponed.

Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic on May 22 postponed.

Okpekpe International 10K Road Race in Nigeria on May 23 canceled.

Warsaw Half Marathon on May 23 postponed.

Grande Caraibe meeting in Baie Mahault, Guadeloupe on May 23 postponed.

Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on May 24 postponed.

Edinburgh Marathon on May 24 postponed.

Ottawa Marathon in Canada on May 24 canceled.

Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzów, Poland on May 24 postponed.

Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on May 25 postponed.

Naples Diamond League (Golden Gala Pietro Mennea) on May 28 postponed.

Jaen Paraiso Interior Meeting in Andujar, Spain on May 29 postponed.

Trond Mohn Games in Bergen, Norway on May 30 canceled.

Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria from May 30-31 canceled.

Dalian International Marathon in China on May 31 postponed.

Rabat Diamond League (Mohammed VI International) in Morocco on May 31 postponed.

Pfingstsportfest International in Rehlingen, Germany on May 31 postponed to Aug. 14.

Venizeleia in Chania, Greece on May 31 canceled.

FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands on June 1 canceled.

Joensuu Games in Finland on June 3 canceled.

Challenge Cup in Niigata, Japan on June 5 postponed.

Aliann Pompey Invitational in Georgetown, Guyana on June 6 postponed.

Eugene Diamond League (Prefontaine Classic) in Oregon on June 6-7 suspended.

Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 9 postponed to Aug. 11.

Iberoamericano Meeting in Huelva, Spain on June 10 canceled.

Oslo Diamond League (Bislett Games) on June 11 downgraded.

Paris Diamond League on June 13 suspended.

Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica on June 13 postponed.

X Meeting Internacional Arona in Spain on June 13-14 postponed.

Comrades Marathon in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa on June 14 postponed.

Sollentuna GP in Sweden on June 16 postponed.

Kladno Hazi A Kladenske Memorialy in the Czech Republic on June 16 postponed to Sept. 16.

United States Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon from June 19-28 postponed to June 18-27, 2021.

British championships in Manchester from June 20-21 postponed to Aug. 8-9.

Jilin City International Marathon in China on June 21 postponed.

10KM de Port-Gentil in Gabon on June 21 postponed.

African championships in Algiers, Algeria from June 24-28 postponed.

Canadian Olympic trials in Montreal from June 25-28 postponed to June 24-27, 2021.

Bogota Half Marathon in Colombia on July 26 canceled.

European championships in Paris from Aug. 25-30 canceled.

Berlin Marathon on Sept. 27 postponed.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15 canceled.

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir on March 22 postponed.

Formula One: Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi on April 5 postponed.

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed.

Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on May 3 postponed.

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on May 10 postponed.

Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo on May 24 canceled.

Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on June 7 postponed.

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14 postponed.

IndyCar: St. Petersburg Grand Prix in Florida on March 15 canceled.

IndyCar: Alabama Grand Prix in Birmingham on April 5 canceled.

IndyCar: Long Beach Grand Prix in California on April 19 canceled.

IndyCar: Austin Challenge in Texas on April 26 canceled.

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 on May 24 postponed to Aug. 23.

IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix on May 30-31 canceled.

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 in Lexington, Ohio on Aug. 16 rescheduled to Aug. 9.

IndyCar: St. Louis 500 on Aug. 22 rescheduled to Aug. 30.

WRC: Rally Mexico in León from March 12-15, shortened by one day.

WRC: Rally Argentina in Villa Carlos Paz from April 23-26 postponed.

WRC: Rally Portugal in Matosinhos from May 21-24 postponed.

WRC: Rally Italy in Sardinia from June 4-7 postponed.

12 Hours of Sebring in Florida on March 21-22 postponed to Nov. 11-14.

24 Hours of Le Mans in France on June 13-14 postponed to Sept. 19-20.

NASCAR: Atlanta 500 on March 15 canceled.

NASCAR: Miami 400 on March 22 canceled.

NASCAR: Texas 500 in Fort Worth on March 29 postponed.

NASCAR: Bristol 500 in Tennessee on April 5 postponed.

NASCAR: Richmond 400 in Virginia on April 19 postponed.

NASCAR: Talladega 500 in Alabama on April 26 postponed.

NASCAR: Dover Race in Delaware on May 3 postponed.

NASCAR: Martinsville 500 in Virginia on May 9 postponed.

Rally: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in the United Arab Emirates from March 20-26 postponed.

Rally: Merzouga Rally in Morocco from May 25-29 canceled.

Rally: Silky Way Rally stages in China and Kazakhstan canceled; in Russia from July 3-11.

Formula E: Sanya E-Prix in Japan on March 21 canceled.

Formula E: Rome E-Prix on April 4 canceled.

Formula E: Paris E-Prix on April 18 canceled.

Formula E: Seoul E-Prix on May 3 canceled.

Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix on June 6 canceled.

BADMINTON

China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March 1 postponed.

Asian team championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16: China and Hong Kong withdrew.

German Open in Mulheim from March 3-8 canceled.

Portuguese International Championships in Caldas da Rainha from March 5-8 canceled.

Swiss Open in Basel from March 17-22 suspended.

North Harbour International in Auckland, New Zealand from March 19-22 canceled.

India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29 suspended.

Orleans Masters in France from March 24-29 canceled.

Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi postponed from March 24-29 to June 2-7.

Waikato International in New Zealand from March 26-29 canceled.

Polish Open in Krakow from March 26-29 canceled.

Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur from March 31-April 5 suspended.

Canadian International Challenge in Fort McMurray from March 31-April 5 suspended.

Osaka International Challenge in Moriguchi from April 1-5 suspended.

Finnish Open in Vantaa from April 2-5 suspended.

Singapore Open from April 7-12 suspended.

Dutch International in Wateringen from April 8-11 postponed.

Croatian International in Zagreb from April 16-19 suspended.

Peru International in Lima from April 16-19 suspended.

Asia championships moved from Wuhan, China to Manila on April 21-26 suspended.

European championships in Kyiv, Ukraine from April 21-26 suspended.

Pan American individual championships in Lima, Peru from April 23-26 suspended.

New Zealand Open in Auckland from April 28-May 3 suspended.

Denmark Challenge in Farum from May 7-10 suspended.

Slovenia International in Medvode from May 13-16 suspended.

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark from May 16-24 postponed to Aug. 15-23.

Mongolia International Challenge in Ulanbataar from May 26-31 canceled.

Latvia International in Jelgava from May 28-31 suspended.

Australian Open in Sydney from June 2-7 suspended.

Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi from June 2-7 suspended.

Lithuanian International in Panevezys from June 4-7 suspended.

Thailand Open in Bangkok from June 9-14 suspended.

Indonesia Open in Jakarta from June 16-21 suspended.

White Nights in Gatchina, Russia from July 1-5 suspended.

Russian Open in Vladivostok from July 7-12 suspended.

European mixed team championships from Feb. 17-21, 2021: England withdrew as host.

BASEBALL

MLB: Preseason from March 12 canceled. Regular season due to start on March 26 postponed. St Louis vs. Chicago Cubs in London from June 13-14 canceled.

Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan: Preseason from Feb. 26-March 15, no spectators. Regular season due to start on March 20 postponed.

KBO League in South Korea: Preseason from March 14-24 canceled. Regular season due to start on March 28, postponed. Preseason restarted on April 21.

Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan due to start on March 14 postponed. From April 12 resumed, no spectators.

Mexican Baseball League due to start on April 6 postponed.

Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Arizona from March 22-26 postponed.

Final Olympic qualifying tournament in Taichung and Dou Liu, Taiwan from April 1-5 postponed to June 17-21. From March 25 postponed.

Women’s World Cup in Mexico from Sept. 11-20 postponed.

BASKETBALL

NBA from March 11 suspended.

Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament moved from Foshan, China to Belgrade, Serbia from Feb. 6-9.

Men’s Olympic qualifying tournaments in Belgrade, Serbia; Split, Croatia; Kaunas, Lithuania; and Victoria, British Columbia from June 23-28 postponed to June 22-July 4 2021.

Asia Cup qualifiers: Philippines vs. Thailand on Feb. 20; Japan vs. China on Feb. 21; China vs. Malaysia on Feb. 24, postponed. Matches scheduled for Hong Kong moved to opponents’ homes. Asia Cup from Aug. 3-15, 2021 postponed to Aug. 17-29, 2021.

Afrobasket in Rwanda from Aug. 17-29, 2021 postponed to Aug. 24-Sept. 25, 2021.

EuroBasket from Sept. 2-19, 2021 postponed to Sept. 1-18, 2022.

AmeriCup postponed to Sept. 2-11, 2021.

Women’s AmeriCup postponed to June 20-27, 2021.

KBL in South Korea: All games from Feb. 25, no spectators. From Feb. 29, suspended.

Women’s KBL in South Korea from March 1 suspended. From March 19 canceled.

Serie A in Italy: Games on March 7, no spectators. From March 8 postponed. From April 7 canceled.

NBL in Australia: From March 13, no spectators. Finals from March 17, after Game 3 of 5, canceled.

B-League in Japan from Feb. 26 postponed. From March 14 no spectators. From March 20 suspended. From March 27 canceled.

EuroLeague: Milan vs. Real Madrid in Milan on March 3; Valencia vs. Milan in Valencia on March 5. Competition from March 12 suspended.

EuroLeague Women: Famila Schio vs. Sopron on Feb. 26; Reyer vs. Riga on Feb. 26; USK Praha vs. Famila Schio on March 11; Ekaterinburg vs. Montpellier on March 11, canceled. Competition from March 13 suspended.

EuroCup: Brescia vs. Reyer on March 3, Monaco vs. UNICS Kazan on March 4, Darussafaka vs. Bologna on March 5, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended.

EuroCup Women: Castors Braine vs. Valencia on March 12; Reyer vs. Girona on March 12, canceled. Dynamo Kursk vs. Avenida on March 12 canceled. Competition from March 13 suspended.

Basketball Africa League due to start on March 13 delayed.

VTB United League in Belarus, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Poland and Russia from March 13 suspended. From May 27 canceled.

ASEAN Basketball League from March 16 suspended.

WNBA due to start on May 15 postponed.

3x3

Asia Cup in Changsa, China from March 13-17 postponed to Sept. 9-13.

Olympic qualifying tournament in Bengaluru, India from March 18-22 postponed.

Doha Masters in Qatar from April 2-3 postponed.

Universality Olympic qualifying tournament in Budapest, Hungary from April 24-26 postponed.

Manila Masters from May 2-3 postponed.

Chengdu Masters in China from May 30-31 postponed to Aug. 15-16.

Mexico City Masters from June 20-21 postponed to Oct. 17-18.

Utsunomiya Masters in Japan from July 11-12 postponed.

BIATHLON

Olympic test event in Zhangjiakou, China from Feb. 27-March 2 canceled.

World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic from March 5-8, no spectators.

World Cup in Kontiolahti, Finland from March 12-14, no spectators.

World Cup in Oslo, Norway from March 20-22 canceled.

LAWN BOWLS

World championships in Gold Coast, Australia from May 26-June 7 postponed to May 25-June 6, 2021.

BOXING

Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol for Ramirez’s WBC-WBO super lightweight titles in Haikou, China on Feb. 1 postponed to Fresno, California on May 9. From March 31 postponed.

Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier moved from Wuhan, China, to Amman, Jordan, from March 3-11.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga for Stevenson’s WBO featherweight title in New York on March 14, postponed.

Mairis Briedis vs. Yuniel Dorticos in World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final in Riga, Latvia on March 21 postponed to May 16.

European Olympic qualifier in London from March 16, Day 3 of 11, canceled.

Americas Olympic qualifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina from March 26-April 3 suspended.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Fanlong Meng for Beterbiev’s WBC-IBF light heavyweight titles in Quebec City, Canada on March 28 postponed.

Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme for interim WBA welterweight title in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 11 postponed.

David Morrell vs. Lennox Allen for interim WBA super middleweight title in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 11 postponed.

Andrew Moloney vs. Israel Gonzalez for Moloney’s WBA ‘regular’ junior bantamweight title in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 17 postponed.

Luke Campbell vs. Javier Fortuna for vacant WBC lightweight title in Oxon Hill, Maryland on April 17 postponed.

Cecilia Braekhus vs. Jessica McCaskill for Braekhus’ WBC-WBA-IBF-WBO women’s welterweight titles in Oxon Hill, Maryland on April 17 postponed.

David Benavidez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo for Benavidez’s WBC super middleweight title in Phoenix, Arizona on April 18 postponed.

Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jones for Harper’s WBC women’s super featherweight title in Doncaster, England on April 24 postponed.

Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero for Inoue’s WBA-IBF and Casemiro’s WBO bantamweight titles in Las Vegas on April 25 postponed.

Patrick Teixeira vs. Brian Castano for Teixeira’s WBO junior middleweight title in Indio, California on April 25 postponed.

Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez for Alvarado’s WBA ‘regular’ junior lightweight title in Indio, California on April 25 postponed.

Wanheng Menayothin vs. Marco Rementizo for Wanheng’s WBC strawweight title in Indio, California on April 25 postponed.

Felix Alvarado vs. DeeJay Kriel for Alvarado’s IBF junior flyweight title in Indio, California on April 25 postponed.

Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong for Taylor’s WBA-IBF super lightweight titles in Glasgow, Scotland on May 2 postponed.

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Canelo Alvarez for Saunders’ WBO and Alvarez’s WBA super middleweight titles in Las Vegas on May 2 postponed.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano for Taylor’s WBC-WBA-IBF-WBO women’s lightweight titles in Manchester, England on May 2 postponed.

Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin for interim WBC ‘regular’ heavyweight title in Manchester, England on May 2 postponed to July 4.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire for Shield’s WBC-WBO and Dicaire’s IBF women’s super welterweight titles in Flint, Michigan on May 9 postponed.

World Cup in Cologne, Germany from June 17-20 canceled.

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev for Joshua’s WBA-IBF-WBO heavyweight titles in London on June 20 postponed.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on July 18 postponed.

CANOE-KAYAK

African Olympic canoe slalom qualifier in Basel, Switzerland from March 14-15 canceled.

Pan American canoe slalom championships (Olympic qualifier) in Rio de Janeiro from April 3-5 canceled.

Asian canoe slalom championships in Pattaya, Thailand from April 22-24 canceled.

Asian Olympic canoe sprint qualifier in Pattaya, Thailand on April 26 cancelled.

European Olympic canoe sprint qualifier in Racice, Czech Republic from May 6-7 canceled.

Pan American canoe sprint championships in Curitiba, Brazil from May 7-10 canceled.

World Cup canoe sprint (Olympic qualifier) in Racice, Czech Republic from May 8-10 canceled.

European canoe slalom championships in London from May 15-17 canceled.

World Cup canoe sprint in Duisburg, Germany from May 21-24 canceled.

European canoe sprint championships in Bascov, Romania from June 4-7 postponed.

World Cup canoe slalom in Ivrea, Italy from June 5-7 postponed.

World cup canoe slalom in Pau, France from June 12-14 postponed.

Super Cup canoe sprint in Oklahoma City from Aug. 22-23 canceled.

World canoe sprint non-Olympic championships in Szeged, Hungary from July 10-12 postponed to September.

World canoe marathon championships in Baerum, Norway from Aug. 27-30 canceled.

World canoe polo championships in Rome from Sept. 8-13 postponed to April 2021.

SPORT CLIMBING

Africa championships in Cape Town, South Africa from March 19-22 postponed.

European Championships in Moscow from March 20-27 postponed to June 15-22. On April 4 suspended.

Oceania championships in Sydney from March 28-29 postponed.

Asian Championships in Chongqing, China from April 25-May 3 postponed.

Olympic test event in Tokyo on March 6, no athletes and spectators.

World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland from April 3-4 postponed.

World Cup in Wujiang, China from April 18-19 postponed.

World Cup in Chongqing, China on April 22 postponed.

World Cup in Seoul from May 8-10 postponed.

World Cup in Munich from May 23-24 postponed.

World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah from June 12-14 postponed.

World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria from June 23-27 postponed.

CRICKET

India vs. South Africa 2nd ODI in Lucknow on March 15, 3rd ODI in Kolkata on March 18, postponed.

Australia vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI in Sydney on March 15 and 3rd ODI in Hobart on March 20, canceled.

Sri Lanka vs. England 2 tests from March 19-31 postponed.

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh ODI on April 1, 2nd test from April 5-9 postponed.

World XI vs. Asia XI matches in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 21-22 postponed.

South Africa Women vs. Australia Women 3 ODIs, 3 T20s from March 22-April 4, postponed.

New Zealand vs. Australia 3 T20s from March 24-29, canceled.

Zimbabwe vs. Ireland 3 ODIs, 3 T20s from April 2-12 postponed.

Sri Lanka Women vs. New Zealand Women in April canceled.

Ireland vs. Bangladesh 3 ODIs, 4 T20s from May 14-29 postponed.

England vs. West Indies 3 tests from June 4-29 postponed.

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa 3 ODIs, 3 T20s in June postponed.

Bangladesh vs. Australia 2 tests from June 11-23 postponed.

England Women vs. India Women 2 T20s, 4 ODIs from June 25-July 9 postponed.

Indian Premier League, due to start on March 29, postponed to April 15. From April 16 suspended.

English County Championship, due to start on April 12, delayed.

Pakistan Super League matches from March 13, no spectators. Final brought forward from March 22 to March 18. From March 17, postponed,

Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A between Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu in Malaysia from March 16-26 postponed.

Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between United States, Scotland and United Arab Emirates in Florida from April 1-8 postponed.

Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between Namibia, Nepal and Scotland in Windhoek from April 20-27 postponed.

Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between Papua New Guinea, Nepal and United Arab Emirates in Port Moresby from June 9-16 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Asia A in Kuwait from April 15-21 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup sub-regional qualifier in South Africa from April 27-May 3 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe A in Spain from May 16-22 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Asia B in Malaysia from June 26-July 2 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe C in Belgium from June 10-16 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe B in Finland from June 24-30 postponed.

Everest Premier League in Nepal, due to start on March 14, postponed.

Sheffield Shield in Australia from March 15 canceled.

Plunket Shield in New Zealand from March 16 canceled.

Dhaka Premier League in Bangladesh from March 16 suspended.

Pakistan Cup ODI tournament from March 25-April 24 postponed.

Women’s ODI Quadrangular between Thailand, Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Chiang Mai, Thailand from April 3-11 canceled.

