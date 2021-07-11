On the one hand, it doesn’t count. The Americans will still be the favorites when they get to Tokyo and they have two more weeks before they open Olympic play against France. The team was missing three players who haven’t come to Las Vegas yet because they’re still in the NBA Finals. And it’s not like U.S. teams, even loaded with NBA stars, haven’t had trouble before — for example, the original Dream Team, 11 future Hall of Famers put together for the 1992 Barcelona Games, famously lost to a group of college players in their first scrimmage.