The most notable absence in coach Pia Sundhage’s 18-woman list on Friday was 36-year-old striker Cristiane, who has played all major tournaments for Brazil since the 2003 Women’s World Cup. She has 14 goals in the Olympic Games, more than any other man or woman.
Sundhage also picked four players as potential replacements: Goalkeeper Aline Reis (Granadilla Tenerife), defender Letícia Santos (Eintracht Frankfurt), midfielder Andressa Alves (Roma) and striker Giovana Queiroz (Barcelona).
Brazil Women:
Goalkeepers: Bárbara (Avai), Letícia Izidoro (Benfica)
Defenders: Poliana, Erika, Tamires (Corinthians), Bruna Benites (Internacional), Rafaelle (Palmeiras), Jucinara (Levante)
Midfielders: Formiga, Duda (Sao Paulo), Júlia Bianchi (Palmeiras), Marta (Orlando Pride), Debinha (North Carolina Courage), Andressinha, Adriana (Corinthians)
Forwards: Ludmila (Atletico Madrid), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Geyse (Madrid CFF).
