“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to pull from my bag of tricks depending on the day and what’s going on,” said Mastro, who finished 12th in the halfpipe at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. “What’s working, what’s not not working, and creating a run from that. I don’t try to base any run off one trick. I want to be able to pull from my bag and create a run that’s going to work for the day and just work for how I’m feeling.”