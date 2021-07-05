South Korea is the powerhouse again with the maximum four players, all of them among the top six in the world ranking. The Americans figure to get the attention because of the sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda. They are the daughters of 1998 Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda. Nelly is 22 and is coming off her first major at the Women’s PGA Championship, which allowed her to reach No. 1 in the world. Jessica is 28 and a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour.