“You’ve got to try to stay focused and try to stay mentally there, but also you have to turn it off, because if you’re always focused the whole day, then it’s really hard to keep your energy up. You use all this adrenaline and it’s gone by race time,” Ganong said. “Now I need to go get some wind in my face, and just kind of connect with the mountain again, get some snow under my feet and just kind of reset.”