Of the 13 gold medals China has won at the Winter Games, 10 were in short track speedskating. The hosts have high hopes again in that sport, and the first short track medal will be awarded in the mixed team relay. USA Network is showing that final during its 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. time slot, and NBC will air it in prime time. ... Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury is the defending champ in men’s moguls. USA Network will show qualifying and the final live Saturday morning, and the final will also be shown as part of NBC’s late-night coverage. ... The U.S. women’s hockey team, which began defending its Olympic title with a win over Finland, faces the Russians live on USA Network at 8:10 a.m. That game will be shown again at 5 p.m. on the same channel.