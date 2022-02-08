The 30-year-old Messing has been skating since he was a toddler but no season will ever match this one. He started his skate Tuesday with a high-scoring quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop combination — proving he still had what it takes after the journey — and followed up with a triple axel and triple lutz. His score of 93.24 keeps him in the fight with the world’s best skaters ahead of Thursday’s free skate.