“I have the respect of the guys,” Holtz said. “If I see something in Danny Valencia’s swing, we’re going to talk about it. But at the same token, what am I going to say to a guy that played nine, 10 years in the big leagues about what he’s doing? We may discuss his approach a little bit, but for me it’s more of the personal side. That to me is a big key in coaching, period, is understanding what makes every one of your players tick. How do I get into them?”