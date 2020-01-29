“Defending my title will have to wait another four years,” she said. “Can’t wait to be a mum. My priorities will change but the challenge of pregnancy to podium is a powerful dream.”

Esposito took a year off after the Rio Games but returned to win the World Cup final in 2018 and become the top-ranked woman in the sport.

The 28-year-old Australian was hampered by hamstring injuries last year but had been due to return to competition in time to prepare for Tokyo.

Modern pentathlon is a multi-discipline event which combines fencing, swimming, show jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running.

