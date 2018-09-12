Storm players celebrate after winning Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to claim the franchise’s third title. Seattle swept the Mystics in three games. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Mystics circled games against the WNBA’s elite all season — and with a rebuilt roster, they ticked off wins against many of those teams in the regular season and the playoffs. The team they had perhaps the most difficult time with during the year was the Seattle Storm, and the same held true in Washington’s first trip to the WNBA Finals.

Seattle, the league’s top team during the regular season, proved too much for Washington, completing a three-game sweep of the best-of-five series with a 98-82 win Wednesday night at EagleBank Arena.

“David versus Goliath,” point guard Natasha Cloud said before Wednesday’s game.

The Mystics made a late run, cutting an 18-point third-quarter deficit to five in the final period, but ultimately couldn’t slay the Storm, which won its third league title.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington (22-13) with 23 points and Kristi Toliver had 22 in front of Brenda Frese, her old college coach, and former Maryland teammates, but Washington’s stars were no match for Seattle’s. Breanna Stewart — playing in front of her college coach, Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma, led the game with 30 points including four three-pointers and Natasha Howard had 29 point and 14 rebounds. Point guard Sue Bird added 10 points.

When Delle Donne subbed out for the final time, she received a standing ovation from the crowd of more than 9,000.



Kristi Toliver, left, Elena Delle Donne sit on the bench in the final seconds of Game 3. The all-stars combined for 45 points Wednesday night.

Seattle (27-8) began the game a step quicker and never took its foot off the pedal. the Storm out-rebounded the Mystics, 39-28, and was relentless on defense. The Storm owned the second quarter, outscoring Washington, 27-14, to take a 47-30 lead into intermission.

The Mystics’ first-half struggles were familiar and could be attributed directly to poor three-point shooting, a bugaboo for them throughout the series. Meanwhile, Seattle, the league’s best team from long range during the regular season and the playoffs, made 8-of-15 in the first half (13 of 26 overall) and struck when it hurt the Mystics’ most.

Washington trailed by seven with just under six minutes left before halftime when Cloud entered the game after a timeout and hit a long pullup jumper immediately to put the Mystics within two. Natasha Howard responded with a 24-foot three-pointer that looked effortless, starting a string of three Storm possessions in a row that ended in three-pointers.

Howard ended the half having made both of the three-pointers she attempted, and Stewart was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first half.

The Mystics lost starting center LaToya Sanders less than three minutes into the second half. Playing with a broken knuckle suffered in Game 3 of the semifinals against Atlanta, Sanders dove to save a ball and ended up crumpled next to the Mystics’ bench off court. It appeared as though her left ankle was being tended to before members of Washington’s medical staff carried her to the locker room.

Down double digits at that point, the Mystics could have wilted. They didn’t, starting the final quarter on a 14-3 run — sparked in large part by Delle Donne — that trimmed their deficit to 72-67.

But Seattle was simply too much.

Seattle, which hadn’t won a postseason game on the road since 2010, steadied itself behind Stewart and Howard and pulled away.

Washington has young, promising talent on its team, but fewer established elite players than the Storm — especially without Emma Meesseman, the team’s second-leading scorer last season who took the entire season off.

Delle Donne and Toliver were all-stars for the Mystics. But Seattle has an established trio in Bird, Stewart and Jewel Lloyd, all of whom outplayed their counterparts Wednesday.