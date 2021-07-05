“It’s in a pandemic, which will be, probably, not as enjoyable as the past. And I think for American tennis players, it’s not a huge priority. It’s not as much of a priority as (in) some of the other countries,” said Sam Querrey, who decided not to go. “For most of the Americans, if you play in it, great. But I think for me, I’d rather go play (tour events in) Cabo, Atlanta, D.C. I would rather win Indian Wells than win an Olympic gold, and I think at lot of the other guys feel the same way.”