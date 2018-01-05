The only time Adam Rippon stumbled Thursday night was as he skated back to center ice to thank the crowd, which was showering him with flowers and stuffed animals after the best short program of his uncommonly lengthy senior career.

Rippon is 28, far older than the man who leads after the short program at the U.S. championships, Nathan Chen, half a decade older than the man in third, 2014 U.S. Olympian Jason Brown.

But it was Rippon who created one of those once-in-four-years moments born only of the Olympic pressure cooker, turning in a stunning performance in the short program that left him second entering Saturday’s free skate — one strong showing away from his first Olympic team after a decade spent building toward that dream.

Chen was a near-lock entering this week, an 18-year-old pushing into uncharted territory with five quads in his free skate, and in so doing forcing the rest of the American men to keep up. He was the only undefeated male skater in the world this season. As if to signal the extent of his stardom, he debuted a new, black costume designed specifically for him by Vera Wang.

And even as he skated an imperfect short program Thursday night, Chen set himself apart from a field that included four former U.S. champions. He was the only man to post a score of more than 100 Thursday night. He didn’t land all his jumps cleanly.

But Chen is a given, so much so that while the men’s field actually contained five clear-cut contenders for three Olympic spots, it effectively contained four contenders for the two spots not going to Chen. Three of the other four — Rippon, Brown and Vincent Zhou — skated like the Olympic contenders they are as the rest of the field argued against foregone conclusions.

The other consensus contender, Max Aaron, just missed making the Sochi Olympic team in 2014, and has hovered on the periphery of the Olympic conversation ever since. Like Chen, Aaron has numerous quads in his arsenal, but he could not land either of the quads in his short program Thursday night. The slips left him with a score of 74.95, which slid slowly down the leader board as less-heralded skaters provided cleaner performances.

Seventeen-year-old Aleksei Krasnozhon, who competed as a Russian until 2013, captivated the appreciative crowd with a fearless program that included a quad of his own. Moments later, 25-year-old Timothy Dolensky stole the lead away. Then Grant Hochstein, perennially on the periphery of the podium here, earned a standing ovation and the lead with a glittering and moving skate performed to “Your Song.” Hochstein finished fourth at nationals in 2016 and 2017, and earned a score of 92.18, temporarily giving him the lead.

But the favorites stood up. Zhou, perhaps the only American who can keep up with Chen in the air, landed two quads before slipping on the much easier triple axel. But quads provide points, and Zhou’s earned him a score of 89.02, the second-best score of the day at the time. Rippon and Brown, less talented jumpers than Zhou, beat that score. Chen blew it away.

Chen endured a shaky warm-up after a shaky few days of practice, though the inscrutable teenager measures shakiness on a different scale than most. But from the moment his program began, Chen matched movement to music, combining artistry with his rare athleticism. Like Zhou, Chen nailed the more difficult quads before slipping out of his triple axel, betraying moments of tentativeness. But like Zhou, the error did not overpower the mastery. Chen is the most natural technical talent the Americans have, and gave no reason to doubt that he will represent them in South Korea.

But, the question of who will join him grew more complicated when former U.S. champions Rippon and Brown skated. While Zhou and Chen can load programs with quads, piling up points and risk, Rippon and Brown represent the more artistic side of men’s figure skating. Neither has an arsenal loaded with quads. Both have experience, expression, and consistency. Both would be on the podium, and likely the Olympic team, if the competition ended on this day.

Brown’s beloved skate to the “Hamilton” soundtrack was not perfect, but it was good enough for third. He could not best Rippon, who shone with a spunky program that included a finger wag feet from the judges’ table. He drew whoops from the crowd at nearly every move. He nailed his three required jumps.

As expected, though a seeming rarity for elite male competitors these days, Rippon did not include a quad in his short program. He didn’t need it, and earned a second-place score of 96.52 for his convincing argument that the little things still matter, and that artistry and performance still have a place in this sport. Rippon had never earned a short program score that high. He has never made an Olympic team, either. Even at the ripe figure skating age of 28, there may still be a first time for everything.