NBC Universal and the LA Olympics are going into business together, combining to package commercial time on all the network’s platforms with opportunities to sponsor the U.S. Olympic team through 2028.

The arrangement is for sponsorship deals covering 2021 through 2028, the year the Summer Games return to the United States for the first time in more than three decades.

NBC paid $7.75 billion for rights to broadcast the Olympics from 2022 through 2032, while the committee organizing the 2028 Los Angeles Games has taken over the U.S. Olympic Committee’s marketing arm through those Olympics.

LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman says the new arrangement provides “simplicity and clarity and consistency in a market that provides very little of it in any medium.”

