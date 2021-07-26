“I’ve never seen a better athlete than Simone Biles. What she does is not only hard to describe or get across, you’re constantly trying to come up with greater adjectives than you used the last time. And you always feel like you’re falling somewhat short, because she surpasses them,” Gannon said. “With how great Tiger Woods is, he’s always challenged by the venue. And basketball is a team sport so with LeBron James or Michael, you’re always challenged by the team you’re competing against. Simone Biles is really competing against herself or only potential out there, which seems limitless.”