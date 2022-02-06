“It would be interesting if that happened in the same week,“ Slater cracked in an interview Sunday (Saturday in Hawaii) with The Associated Press, on the possibility that he’d retire on the heels of Brady's announcement. “We’ll see how that goes. I’m contemplating whether I stop now or really go full bore this whole year, which would be, in my eyes, really for the fans and saying goodbye to everybody after all the years of support they’ve given me.”