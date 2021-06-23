Bond combined with Eric Murray in the coxless pair which was unbeaten over four years and won gold medals at the London and Rio Olympics.
After the 2016 Games, Bond switched to cycling, winning a bronze medal in the road time trial at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast and setting a New Zealand record on the track in the 4,000-meters individual pursuit.
He has returned to rowing as a crew member of the New Zealand eight for Tokyo.
The Olympics are set to open on July 23 under heavy restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
