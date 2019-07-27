Noah Lyles, rocking some silver hair, advanced out of the first round with relative ease Saturday in the 200 meters at the USATF outdoor championships in Des Moines. (Mike Byrnes/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Saturday morning, before his first appearance at these USATF Outdoor Championships, Noah Lyles dyed the top half of his hair silver, an odd color choice for an elite sprinter. It made sense for someone who, like Lyles, has an encyclopedic knowledge of the Japanese anime cartoon Dragon Ball Z.

“I’m glad you asked about [the hair],” Lyles said. “In Dragon Ball Z, Goku’s final stage, or form, is Ultra Instinct, and his hair turns silver/gray. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to make the team. I’m in my highest state.”

Lyles, a 22-year-old former All-Met from T.C. Williams High, is racing to claim his first major championship, to acquire hardware commensurate with blazing race times that have helped make him a star. When he came to the national championships in 2017, he pulled a hamstring in his first round of qualifying for the 200 meters and had to pull out. Saturday, he had an easy start in the first round, setting him up for Sunday night’s semifinals and finals.

Lyles jogged to the finish line through a head wind and still won his heat in 20.65 seconds, more than a second slower the 19.50 personal best he ripped off last month in Lausanne, Switzerland, the fourth-fastest time in the event in history.

Performances like those, combined with his penchant for showmanship, are why many in the track world have anointed Lyles a prime candidate to fill the sprinting vacuum vacated by Usain Bolt’s retirement. At a promotional event this week, Bolt shared his impression of Lyles with the New York Times.

“Yeah, I’ve seen him run, I’ve seen him compete,” Bolt told the paper. “Last season he was doing a lot of good things, this season he has started off good. But as I said, it all comes down to the championship. Is he confident to come into a race after running three races and show up? For me he has shown that he has talent, but when the championship comes, we will see what happens.”

After his race, a reporter showed Lyles Bolt’s words. (“You want me to read it out loud?” Lyles asked. “You guys are testing my abilities.”) Lyles nodded his head as he read them.

“Sounds about right to me,” Lyles said. “Sounds like my thoughts exactly. That’s why I decided to choose one event this year.”

Lyles sat out the 100 at these championships to better ensure a gold in the 200, his best event. He watched as Christian Coleman, one of Lyles’s rivals, won the 100, which he plans to compete in at next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this year, after Lyles beat Coleman in a 100 and declared it the start of his “legacy” as a 100 and 200 runner, Coleman bristled on social media. Despite the personality conflict, Coleman wouldn’t have a problem running with Lyles on a relay team.

“Why would I?” Coleman said. “When we put on the USA uniform and the job is to get the stick around, it is what it is.”

For now, Lyles’s singular focus is on winning the national championships. But it is not exactly his final stage. He noted that he had only dyed the top of half of his hair silver and continued his lesson in Dragon Ball Z canon.

“So, when Goku first reaches the first part of his Ultra Instinct, he was only halfway completed,” Lyles said. “So by the time I get to Doha [for the world championships in September], it’ll be fully colored in.”

There is a minor complication: The spray-on hair coloring Lyles found in Iowa lasts 24 hours, so he’ll have to do it again Sunday. He’ll also wear the same socks from Saturday, an electric blue pair with “Mamba” written on them. “The world’s fastest snake,” Lyles said.