Elvira Oeberg, who was second in the sprint race and started 31 seconds behind Roeiseland, had three misses in her second and third shooting bouts, but cleaned the last standing to finish 1:36.5 behind for silver.
Tiril Eckhoff of Norway also missed three targets but came in 1:48.7 behind her teammate for the bronze medal.
Roeiseland previously won gold in the mixed relay as well as the sprint. She also won bronze in the individual race.
In her first Olympic appearance, Oeberg has won two silver medals. Eckhoff earned her first medal of the Beijing Games.
