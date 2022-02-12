Quentin Fillon Maillet of France also missed one target but couldn’t match Boe’s speed, finishing 25.5 seconds behind for silver. Fillon Maillet won gold in the individual and silver in the mixed relay — out-sprinted by Boe. He’s also the overall World Cup leader.
Tarjei Boe, also with a single miss on the day, took bronze, 38.9 seconds behind his younger brother. Maxim Tsvetkov of the Russian team shot clean but finished 40.6 seconds behind in fourth.
Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden, the World Cup sprint leader, missed one target and finished fifth.
Boe dominated the sprint races for three seasons but has struggled this year. He won one sprint race in France and was third in another. His success at this year’s Olympics make him a favorite for the upcoming pursuit and mass-start races.
