The Fiji contingent, including athletes, officials and staff from the Oceania National Olympic Committee, is due to leave for Tokyo just before midnight Thursday.
The men’s and women’s sevens teams, sprinter Banuve Tabakaucoro and swimmer Cheyenne Rova, who have been based outside Fiji, will join the team prior to departure.
Fiji has been battling a major community COVID-19 outbreak since April, with more than 6,500 active cases and 42 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
