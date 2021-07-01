TOKYO EXPECTATIONS: Major League Baseball refused to give national teams access to 40-man roster players, while Nippon Professional Baseball is stopping the Central and Pacific League seasons for the Olympics, giving the hosts an All-Star team that is the favorite.
ATHLETES TO WATCH: RHP Masahiro Tanaka, back with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles after seven seasons with the New York Yankees, is the lone holdover from the 2008 Japan team that lost to the U.S. 8-4 in the bronze medal game. RHP Tomoyuki Sugano, the reigning Central League MVP, would attract interest from major league teams if he becomes available. The U.S. team is expected to include INF Todd Frazier, released by Pittsburgh in May.
GOLD MEDAL MOMENT: The medal games are Aug. 7.
