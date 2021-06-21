“This is why OCD is so irrational,” Fuchs said. “It doesn’t even make sense. I’m getting punched in the face, and some spit or blood might get on me. And I understand that, but my mind is, I guess, able to rationalize that. But if I drop my phone on the floor of my house for two seconds, I’ll freak out. ‘Oh my God, I can’t touch my phone.’ I’ve got to use like 1,000 Clorox wipes before I feel like it’s clean enough.”