Dad, whose name is Marcell Jacobs Sr., is getting to know who junior is now: Headline news everywhere as The Fastest Man in the World.
“I lived all my life without a dad,” Jacobs said Sunday after stunning everyone to win gold in the 100 at the Tokyo Olympics.
“And when people asked me, who is your dad? (I said) ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’ And then we tried to start to have a new relationship with him. For me, that was really important.”
The 26-year-old Jacobs revealed the endearing story soon after his victory at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. He was born in El Paso, Texas but his parents split when he was 6 months old. He went to Italy as a baby with his mother. His dad stayed in Texas.
“I never saw my dad from that time,” he said. “But I started to speak with him one year ago for the first time. This helped me arrive here with a good mentality.”
His dad also sent him messages before the 100 final: “Yeah, he’ll watch (the race),” Jacobs said. “He wrote to me before the race, (saying) ‘you can do it, we are with you.’”
Finding his dad and building a new relationship was part of Jacobs’ pre-Olympics focus on his mental preparations and getting in the right mindset. Those made the difference, he said.
“I really worked hard with my mind. Because when I was arriving in the really big moment, my legs didn’t work so good,” Jacobs said. “Now, my legs go really good when it’s a big moment.”
___
