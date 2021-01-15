Bekatorou said she had made it clear that the act was not consensual, adding that she was left feeling “exhausted and humiliated.”
The 43-year-old Bekatorou, who also won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, made the allegation Thursday while speaking at an online event organized by the ministry of culture and sport. A transcript of the event was released Friday.
She did not name the official but described him as having a senior rank in the federation.
In a statement Friday, the sailing federation said it had not received any formal or informal complaint from Bekatorou but urged her to make one.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.